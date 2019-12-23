Bigg Boss 13: Sidharth Shukla And Rashami Desai Were In A Relationship, Claims Shehnaaz

Bigg Boss 13 is witnessing some nasty fights unfolding in the house. One of them is the ugly fight which took place between contestants Sidharth Shukla and Rashami Desai. The two engaged in an extremely heated argument with each other. It reached such an ugly point where they also went on to throw tea at each other. The host Salman Khan also gave them a reality check. He went on to say that the two should not bring up their past in the show amidst their fights. However, after that Shehnaaz Gill and Shefali Bagga could be seen conversing about the two.

Shehnaaz Gill thinks Sidharth and Rashami were dating each other

Shehnaaz Gill goes on to say that she thinks that Sidharth and Rashami were probably in a relationship which ended in a bitter note. She further said that she has never seen such a big drama and chaos being unfolded in the house. Meanwhile, Shefali can be seen agreeing to her. It was indeed speculated that Sidharth and Rashami were seeing each other allegedly during their show Dil Se Dil Tak. However, the two separated on a bad note which also led to their fall-out on the sets of their show. Reportedly, Sidharth also chose to quit the show soon after that.

Sidharth tells Paras that Rashami used to spread false rumours about him

Sidharth could also be seen telling to Paras Chhabra that Rashami had spread false rumours against him when they were working together in the show, Dil Se Dil Tak. Sidharth also told Paras that Rashami used to talk to him initially inside the house and that they were gradually trying to become friends. But soon things changed again between them after Arhaan Khan entered the house and Asim Riaz went in her group after his fallout with Sidharth. Sidharth also revealed that earlier, she also used to sugarcoat her real personality but now everyone can see her real side. He also went on to say that Rashami also spread some false rumours about him to the media when they were working together in the show Dil Se Dil Tak. He also said that nobody could believe what she made the media write about him and that all the blame was going on him instead of her.

