Bigg Boss 13: Rashami Desai Touches Mahira's Feet As She Gives Up On An Argument?

The latest Bigg Boss 13 promo is another dose of drama for the viewers. In the promo, the housemates can be seen getting involved in yet another argument. At the end of the video, Rashami Desai can be seen touching Mahira’s feet as she says that she cannot be as ruthless as Mahira.

The latest promo of Bigg Boss 13 features a task and a lot of drama. In the promo video, the contestants of Bigg Boss 13 can be seen performing the captaincy task. The housemates can be seen collecting a few things as a part of the task. Things get ugly when Shefali Jariwala gets hurt as Vishal and Sidharth Shukla indulge in a physical fight. In the background, a voice-over plays as a question arises that how far can the contestants go when it comes to their task.

Sidharth Shukla ends up calling Vishal a thief and accusing him of hurting a woman. Following this, the promo shows Sidharth Shukla and Asim Riaz getting involved in a verbal spat. Both of them call each other “cry baby” and also abuse one another to some extent. On the other hand, Rashami Desai and Mahira Sharma also start fighting. Mahira tells Rashami that she needs to play on her own instead of depending on others. She takes names like Arhaan Khan, Paras Chabbra, and Asim Riaz. Have a look at the promo video here.

Fans react as Arhaan Khan gets evicted from the show

In the recent episode of Bigg Boss 13, Arhaan Khan was the one to get evicted out of the house. Fans all over the country have been expressing how they feel about his absence on their social media handle. Some seem to be happy as he is out of Bigg Boss 13, while others feel that he was good at heart and his absence is sad. Have a look at the reactions here.

#ArhaanKhan has no spine !!



Atleast keep self respect for your parents !! — CAPTAIN SHUKLAYAN * (@mrsxtrafunnysg) December 31, 2019

Whatever people hate Arhan but truly he is humble and good hearted person his chef skills dhould be appreciated , He is only man in the house who can cook honesltly ! He baked cake for pur Asim was very sweet gesture of him !@ArhaanKhan #ArhaanKhan😘❤️❤️ https://t.co/6XLMxsj4ir — Mantasha Ali (@suhaiiih) December 26, 2019

#ArhaanKhan Evicted is Best News!#Rashami has well understood #BB’s game!



Last few weeks!



One thing is sure, Winner will be handpicked. But to come in that category, everyone has to Vote.#BB13 #BiggBoss13 #RashamiDesai — R. ♡ (@ravirajpoot29) December 30, 2019

