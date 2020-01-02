Bigg Boss 13: Sidharth Shukla And Asim Riaz Lock Horns Again Over Personal Remarks?

It seems like even with the beginning of the New Year, peace is way too far away from the Bigg Boss house. The latest preview of Bigg Boss 13 proved the same. The housemates have once again found the opportunity to lash out at each other. These altercations often take a turn for the worse during the tasks. Bigg Boss has once again announced the task to chose the new captain of the house which has once again turned the house into a battlefield. Even after Rohit Shetty entering the house and trying to patch things up between them, Sidharth Shukla and Asim Riaz will once again lash out at each other. The friends turned foes will once again engage in a verbal spat.

Also Read: Bigg Boss 13: Sidharth Shukla Indulges In A Special Dance With Best Friend Jasmin Bhasin

Asim makes an insensitive remark towards Sidharth's late father

It all starts with Sidharth calling Asim a cry baby for constantly complaining of getting hurt during the tasks. However, this infuriates Asim who goes on to drag Sidharth's late father in the altercation. Asim tells Sidharth to say the same thing to his father. Sidharth says that his father is no more in this world. To this, Asim makes an extremely insensitive and a derogatory remark which also angers Arti Singh. She lashes out at Asim for his insensitive comment.

Next Episode Preview pic.twitter.com/ZNpkwmDSC7 — Bigg Boss Fever (@BiggBossFever) January 1, 2020

Salman Khan has reprimanded the contestants for dragging each other's family members during a fight

Arti tells Asim that this time, he is the one who has dragged Sidharth's family member in a fight. It is not a hidden fact that the host of the show, Salman Khan has time and again reprimanded the housmates for constantly dragging each other's family members during a fight. His advice was particularly dirrected towards Sidharth and Asim. The two arch rivals were often seen turning abusive towards each other's family members during their fight. It would be interesting to see if Asim will apologise to Sidharth for his comment or to see Salman's reaction to this altercation. Are you excited for the upcoming episode? Let us know in the comment section.

Also Read: Bigg Boss 13 | Written Updates For January 01, 2020 | Nomination Special

Also Read: Bigg Boss 13: Vishal And Shefali Team Up Against Sidharth Shukla, Bring Shehnaz Into Tears

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.