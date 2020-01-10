Bigg Boss 13: Shehnaaz Gill Faces The WRATH Of Netizens For Fighting With Mahira Sharma

Bigg Boss 13 is one of the most-watched and entertaining reality shows on Indian television right now. This celebrity season is turning out to be a blockbuster due to its unexpected twists and turns.

Last night’s episode was also full of drama. The episode saw a massive fight breaking out between Mahira Sharma and Shehnaaz Gill. In the earlier episode, viewers saw Bigg Boss giving punishment to contestants Asim Riaz, Mahira Sharma and Paras Chhabra for cancelling the captaincy task.

The punishment included them to do all the household chores by themselves. The recent episode saw Shehnaaz lashing out at Mahira Sharma for not cleaning the utensils in the kitchen area, thus not obeying Bigg Boss' orders.

Shehnaaz started lashing out at Mahira over household duties

This did not go down well with Mahira, Paras and all the other contestants who blamed Shehnaaz of creating a ruckus unnecessarily. Paras also accused her of disrupting the harmony of the house.

Many netizens also took to the social media to criticize Shehnaaz after last night's episode. Check out their tweets.

Fans started criticizing Shehnaaz after the latest episode

When other people skipped their duties during #ShehnaazGill 's captaincy she never made issue on that



but



when its matter of #MahiraSharma she is overreacting



She is jealous of #mahira its clearly visible #BiggBoss13 #BB13 — monali♥sidheart♥ (@Imonali8) January 9, 2020

#ShehnaazGill provoke #MahiraSharma she forced paras to do work



She just wanted to release her frustration on mahira which she was holding from 4 days



Take SS!

She is not gonna win this show, kyun kaye jo log dusron ko neecha dekhtaye hain wo khud kabhi upar nahi jatya#BB13 — SidharthShukla Fan Page 🔥 (Hero of BB13) ✨ (@KVBarmy) January 9, 2020

Sorry I don't agree with you this time.

This week sara kam #asimriaz #MahiraSharma #ParasChhabra ko karna hai. Or un logone mana vi nahi kiye. Bt esa lag raha hai #ShehnaazGill kam k liye nahi #PaHira k sath pblm k wajase kar rahi hai.#SidharthShukla #BB13 #BiggBoss13 — #ApologizeToSidharthShukla (@tasaha_95) January 9, 2020

I hope now everyone can see who is wrong & jealous.

Everybody was enjoying & gelling together for once but some1 wanted attention so she started her unnecessary drama hope @BeingSalmanKhan corrects her.

Spoiling episodes w/ her -vity now.#MahiraSharma #BB13 #BiggBoss13 @ColorsTV — Mahira Sharma FP👑 (@MahiraSharma19) January 9, 2020

Image Courtesy: Shehnaaz Gill in a still from Bigg Boss 13

