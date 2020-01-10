The Debate
Bigg Boss 13: Shehnaaz Gill Faces The WRATH Of Netizens For Fighting With Mahira Sharma

Television News

Bigg Boss 13 contestant Shehnaaz Gill recently received some criticism on the social media where she lashed out at Mahira Sharma over the household duties.

bigg boss 13

Bigg Boss 13 is one of the most-watched and entertaining reality shows on Indian television right now. This celebrity season is turning out to be a blockbuster due to its unexpected twists and turns.

Last night’s episode was also full of drama. The episode saw a massive fight breaking out between Mahira Sharma and Shehnaaz Gill. In the earlier episode, viewers saw Bigg Boss giving punishment to contestants Asim Riaz, Mahira Sharma and Paras Chhabra for cancelling the captaincy task.

The punishment included them to do all the household chores by themselves. The recent episode saw Shehnaaz lashing out at Mahira Sharma for not cleaning the utensils in the kitchen area, thus not obeying Bigg Boss' orders. 

Shehnaaz started lashing out at Mahira over household duties

This did not go down well with Mahira, Paras and all the other contestants who blamed Shehnaaz of creating a ruckus unnecessarily. Paras also accused her of disrupting the harmony of the house.

Many netizens also took to the social media to criticize Shehnaaz after last night's episode. Check out their tweets. 

Fans started criticizing Shehnaaz after the latest episode

Image Courtesy: Shehnaaz Gill in a still from Bigg Boss 13

 

 

