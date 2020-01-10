Bigg Boss 13: Shehnaaz Gill Tells Sidharth Shukla 'Call Me After Bigg Boss'; Watch Video

Bigg Boss 13 is one of the few shows which has managed to get the audience extremely pumped up. Besides entertaining the audience with its unique tasks and Weekend ka Vaar episodes, the much-controversial show has been constantly creating headlines for its contestants who are grabbing several eyeballs due to their stint on the show.

If this season has even reached greater heights of popularity, it is because of the infectious bond between contestants Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill. They are fondly known as 'Sidnaaz' by their fans and viewers often go gaga over their bond. Speaking of which, Shehnaaz's adorable dig at her relationship with Sidharth at the recent Comedy Club task will be endearing to witness.

Shehnaaz asks the viewers if they want her to get married to Sidharth

The makers of the show released a new promo where Shehnaaz can be seen at her entertaining best while doing her comedy act. She can be seen taking a dig at Mahira Sharma about how she always wishes others to praise her. The promo further shows Mahira looking visibly upset by Shehnaaz's jokes.

Shehnaaz later sends the crowd into a frenzy as she starts pulling the leg of her close friend Sidharth. She tells viewers that if they want her to get married to Sidharth, they should immediately give her a standing ovation.

Shehnaaz gets a standing ovation from the viewers

The viewers give her a standing ovation as soon as she tells this which only proves the massive popularity of SidNaaz. Shehnaaz then goes on tell Sidharth, 'Sidharth Shukla, call me after Bigg Boss' which makes the crowd cheer out loud.

Meanwhile, Sidharth can be seen blushing with these adorable digs taken by Shehnaaz at him. By the looks of it, the recent Comedy Club task promises to be a laugh riot. The episode will further see other contestants like Rashami Desai, Arti Singh and Vishal Aditya Singh attempt to tickle your funny bone.

