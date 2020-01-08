Bigg Boss 13: Akanksha Puri Reveals She Would Happiest If Sidharth Dated Shehnaaz

The relationship between Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill has been one of the biggest selling points of Bigg Boss 13. While the two have had their ups and downs, with Sidharth struggling with his anger management and Shehnazz having her own dark moments, fans of the show want nothing more than to see the two join hands and become a couple.

#SidNaaz is one of the most trending hashtags on Twitter related to Bigg Boss 13, indicating the massive fan following that the relationship has amassed.

Recently, Sidharth Shukla's friend, Akanksha Puri, revealed that she herself was a fan of SidNaaz and wanted to see the two as a couple.

Girlfriend Paras Chhabra, Akanksha Puri, wants Sidharth Shukla to date Shehnaaz Gill

While Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill have been constantly fighting in the recent episodes of Bigg Boss 13, fans of the couple still believe that the two can sort things out and get back together. Many admirers of #SidNaaz feel that the two are made for each other and genuinely care about one another.

Recently, actor Akanksha Puri, who is the girlfriend of Paras Chhabra and is also a close friend of Sidharth Shukla, revealed that she too was a fan of SidNaaz. Akanksha stated that she would be the happiest if her friend started dating Shehnaaz.

If Sidharth and Shehnaz date each other I will be the happiest as a friend and as a viewer 😍❤️ #bigboss13 #ColorsTV #SidNaazForever — Akanksha Puri (@puri_akanksha) January 7, 2020

Akanksha also stated online that she much prefered Sidharth Shukla in his calm and funny persona, rather than when he was angry and aggressive. She gave the example of how Sidharth mediated peace between Vishal and Madhurima last episode. According to her, that was the cutest moment of the episode.

Sidharth's behavior yesterday when he was behaving as mediator between Vishal n Madhurima n sitting on the chair with Vishal was the cutest part of the episode.This attitude looks way better thn his aggression n fights !! — Akanksha Puri (@puri_akanksha) January 7, 2020

Sidharth's stay in the Bigg Boss 13 house has been marred with conflicts and fights as the actor struggled to control his temper. However, Sidharth is now trying to stay away from the fighting and is showing a different side of himself on the show. But the relationship between Sidharth and Shehnaaz still seems tense and the two are yet to get past their prior differences.

