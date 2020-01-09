Bigg Boss 13 | Written Updates For January 08 | Shehnaaz And Siddharth Patch Up?

Bigg Boss 13 is one of the most-watched and entertaining reality shows on Indian television. This celebrity season is turning out to be a blockbuster. Last night’s episode was full of drama. Read ahead to know what happened in the episode-

Also Read | Bigg Boss 13 Ex-contestant Dalljiet Kaur Calls Shehnaaz Gill 'innocent' And 'honest'

Bigg Boss 13 – January 08, 2020, written update

Last night’s episode started as the housemates woke up to the peppy number Bring It On. Early in the morning, Shehnaaz Gill was back at trying to convince Sidharth Shukla, as she told him she has a lot of feelings for him. Meanwhile, she spoke to Madhurima Tuli about what was happening and also told her how the audience might be wondering that she is in love with Vishal Singh.

Rashami and Madhurima discussed Shehnaaz and her nature. Later, when Shehnaaz saw Sidharth, she went running to him and asked him to talk to her. They both sat in the bedroom and Sidharth told her that he was not fine with all the restrictions and how they had been constantly fighting. Shehnaaz then spoke about Paras Chhabra and Mahira Sharma and told him that she only vibes with him, but when he gave her the ‘jealous’ tag in fun yesterday, her ego was hurt, and hence she behaved the way she did. Asim Riaz and Vishal Aditya Singh teased Shehnaaz as they sang Beete Lamhein.

Also Read | Bigg Boss 13: Ex-winner Vindu Dara Singh To Enter The Show, Should Asim Riaz Be Careful?

Shehnaaz asked Sidharth to end their fight but he said it is the end after all. During their conversation, Sidharth asked Shehnaaz if she was in love with him, and she denied it. Shehnaaz asked Sidharth who does he love the most in the house, but he did not say anything, and at the same time, she also said that she loved Sidharth and Paras the most.

On the other hand, Madhurima expressed her love for Vishal, but he resisted and told her that things cannot keep changing because she affects him a lot. Rashami and Vishal spoke about the game, while Sidharth advised Paras to not talk about things like not wanting to compete with a female. Bigg Boss then asked the housemates for one last time if either Asim, Paras, or Mahira will help move the game further, and so Asim said that he is okay with Paras destroying his photo. Arguments followed between all of them. Since no one came to a decision, Bigg Boss decided to punish all three of them and announced that now, the three of them will be doing all household chores until the next captain is announced.

Also Read | Bigg Boss 13: Sidharth Shukla, Shehnaaz, Rashami; Who Will Be The New Captain?

Also Read | Bigg Boss 13: Shefali Bagga Says Rashami Desai Is A ‘Dogli’

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.