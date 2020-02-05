Bigg Boss 13: Shehnaaz Gill Breaks Down After Being Questioned About Sidharth Shukla

The popular reality television show Bigg Boss 13, is churning out a lot of interesting episodes. The high octane dramatic episodes have kept the viewers glued to the television screens. The competition has got tougher as the show is heading towards its final episode. The show is just a few days away from its grand finale.

Just before the grand finale, a press conference was organized by the makers for the contestants inside the Bigg Boss 13 house. Journalists presented some of the most hard-hitting questions to almost all the housemates from Asim Riaz, Shehnaaz Gill to Rashami Desai and others.

Watch the promo here:

The preview of the latest episode begins with a reporter confronting Mahira Sharma for calling Shehnaaz Gill a gandh, to which, Mahira Sharma responds saying, "Aapne ye nahi suna ki jab inhone mere baare mein yeh kaha ki tu kya hai, tera level kya hai?" Just after this, Shehnaaz Gill is asked by the journalist about her relationship with Sidharth Shukla because she usually sits and takes stand for people who have always been against Sidharth in the house.

Further, a journalist even accused Shehnaaz Gill of using Sidharth Shukla and their bond for her game strategy because she never supported Sidharth Shukla when he needed her the most. Shehnaaz jokingly agrees with the journalist and agrees with the journalist and says that she is with Sidharth Shukla for the game. But things do not stop there and take an ugly turn when Sidharth and Shehnaaz further break into a fight inside the bathroom.

Sidharth and Shehnaaz have an ugly argument regarding her statements during the press conference. Sidharth is seen quite pissed with Shehnaaz for accepting that she is using Sidharth for her game. Later, Shehnaaz Gill is seen crying uncontrollably and is seen saying Rashami Desai that "Mereko Aisa fame nahi chahiye media ka." The promo looks quite interesting and viewers are quite curious to know if Shehnaaz's statements will affect the SidNaaz bond in the upcoming episodes.

Image Courtesy: Shehnaaz Gill Instagram/ Sidharth Shukla Instagram

