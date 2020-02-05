Bigg Boss 13: Arti SIngh Plays A Prank On Fellow Contestants, Check Out The Video

Bigg Boss 13 contestant Arti Singh played a prank on her fellow contestants in last night’s episode. This well-planned prank was executed to perfection by Arti and some other Bigg Boss 13 contestants! The official Instagram account of the channel that airs Bigg Boss 13 shared a video of the prank. Check out the video here.

Arti Singh plays a prank on fellow Bigg Boss 13 contestants

In the video, Paras Chhabra, Mahira Sharma, and Sidharth Shukla can be heard telling Arti Singh how to go about with the prank. The aim of the prank was to scare the other members of the Bigg Boss 13 house. Arti volunteered to paint her face and proceeded to apply powder on her face while covering her head with a black cloth.

As Sidharth entered the room, he asked Arti to stay behind the bed as he settled on the bed. Ones he was all tucked in, Arti got up from Shehnaaz’s side of the bed and scared her. Shehnaaz was terrified as the rest of the house members enjoyed the show.

Paras signalled Arti to scare Asim, who confessed that Arti looked extremely scary. Arti then scared Rashami as well whom she chased around the house. Shehnaaz cried out of fear as Sidharth consoled her towards the end of the prank.

Fan reactions

mast tha ye Arti ka best performance 😂😂 — Swag Racer (@swag_racer) February 4, 2020

Today arti was awesome everyone was enjoying #MeraAdarshSid — Dipika (@its_Dp15) February 4, 2020

Netizens loved the Arti's prank on her fellow Bigg Boss 13 contestants. Many took to social media to write about how scary Arti looked, while others appreciated her performance. Twitteratis were in splits as Arti scared Shehnaaz and Asim in last night’s episode.

