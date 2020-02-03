Bigg Boss 13: Arhaan Khan Reveals Details About His Ex-wife And His 5-year-old Child

Former Bigg Boss 13 contestant Arhaan Khan confessed on national television that he has a child from his previous marriage. Although he was reportedly hiding the child from his girlfriend Rashami Desai, Salman Khan disclosed his secret on the reality show after rumours of Arhaan proposing to Rashami were doing the rounds. While Arhaan has been very silent about his personal life on Bigg Boss 13, Salman Khan’s revelation has disclosed that he has a wife and a child. After coming out of the Bigg Boss house, Arhaan Khan has revealed a few details about his ex-wife.

ALSO READ: Bigg Boss 13: Arhaan Khan Upset With Salman Khan For Discussing His Private Life On TV?

Who is Arhaan Khan married to?

After Arhaan Khan came out of the Bigg Boss house, he clarified a few things with the media. In an interview with a leading news daily, he spoke about his ex-wife and his son. Arhaan Khan stated that he doesn’t stay with his wife anymore and that he is divorced. He even said that their relationship ended four to five years back.

Although he said that his past relationship is too personal to talk about, he also stated that his marriage only lasted for around six months. About his wife, he said that she lives abroad with her family. Arhaan Khan claims that she has started her life fresh and that she is also engaged now. He also revealed that his son is five-years-old.

ALSO READ: Bigg Boss 13: Arhaan Khan Says Devoleena Bhattacharjee Cannot Separate Him And Rashami

Arhaan Khan’s ex-girlfriend

Arhaan Khan’s ex-girlfriend of five years Amrita Dhanoa had previously revealed a few details about their relationship. It has been reported that Arhaan Khan’s ex-girlfriend Amrita Dhanoa has filed a cheating case against him after he took ₹ 5 lakhs from her. In an interview with an entertainment website, Amrita stated that she didn’t know about Arhaan Khan’s marriage. She, however, added that he disappeared for a year and called her one day to tell her that he got married. Amrita claims that he later denied getting married and stated that he was joking.

ALSO READ: Bigg Boss 13: Arhaan Khan Reacts To Girlfriend Rashami Desai's 'not My Type' Comment

ALSO READ: Bigg Boss 13: 'Arhaan Khan Is Not My Type,' Rashami Desai Tells Devoleena

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.