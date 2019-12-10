Bigg Boss 13: Shehnaaz Gill Gets Called Out By Gauahar Khan For Calling Vishal ‘maasi’

Bigg Boss 13 is one of the most popular shows in Indian television right now. Recently, contestants Shehnaaz Gill and Hindustani Bhau engaged in a fight where he called her 'Rakhi aunty.' But in the last episode, it was seen that Shehnaaz was constantly teasing Vishal Aditya Singh by calling him 'Maasi.' This was in reference to the 'swayamvar' task where Vishal played the role of Paras Chhabra's aunt. However, this act of Shehnaaz did not go down well with Bollywood actor and ex Bigg Boss contestant Gauahar Khan who criticized the contestant. Gauahar called out Shehnaaz for being a hypocrite.

Gauahar Khan called Shehnaaz a hypocrite

Gauahar said that Shehenaaz could not tolerate a person calling her aunty but now she is teasing a person constantly by calling him 'maasi.' Gauahar also lashed out at Shehnaaz for crossing the line several times in the house in the name of entertainment. The ex-Bigg Boss contestant follows this season diligently and often expresses her views on the netizens in her social media. Shehnaaz was constantly warned by Vishal to not call him maasi. But Shehnaaz kept pulling his leg by calling him the same. Vishal looked quite upset from this act of hers. Vishal also had a fight with his ex-girlfriend Madhurima Tulli in the latest episode even though the two reconciled later. Check out the tweet here.

Mujhe naa aunty aunty bulate hain , aise nahi bolna, dard hoti hai !!!!!! Lekin agle din main tumhe Maasi Maasi bula sakti hoon , ohhhhhhh ! Kyunki weekend episode nahi chal raha naa ???? Entertainment ke naam pe mujhe sab kuch allowed hai , kyunki main toh ..... kaun hoon ?? — Gauahar Khan (@GAUAHAR_KHAN) December 10, 2019

Himanshi Khurrana got evicted from the house last week

Bigg Boss 13 is currently topping the charts in terms of popularity with several twists and turns occurring in the house. Last week, we also saw contestant Himanshi Khurrana being evicted from the house and then, contestant Siddharth Shukla was sent to the secret room. The makers of the show have also released a new promo which shows Siddharth's close friend Shehnaaz Gill breaking down as she misses him and also becoming the new target of all the housemates in the nomination process. Shehnaaz can also be seen trying to mend ways with housemate Rashami Desai who blamed her for her hairline fracture. The promo also has Shehnaaz apologizing to Rashami for the incident.

