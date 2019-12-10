Bigg Boss 13: Shehnaaz Gill Bursts Out In Tears After Sidharth Shukla Exits

Bigg Boss 13 is topping the charts in terms of popularity with several twists and turns occurring in the house. Last week, we saw contestant Himanshi Khurrana being evicted from the house and then, contestant Siddharth Shukla was sent to the secret room. The makers of the show have released a new promo which shows Siddharth's close friend Shehnaaz Gill breaking down as she misses him and also becoming the new target of all the housemates in the nomination process. Shehnaaz can also be seen trying to mend ways with Rashami Desai who blamed her for her hairline fracture. The promo has Shehnaaz apologizing to Rashami for the incident.

Shenaaz can be seen missing Siddharth in the promo

However, Rashami is hesitant to forgive Shehnaaz as she is still very angry with her. Rashami further questions Shehnaaz for her indifferent behaviour during the Weekend Ka Vaar episode. Later, Shehnaaz can be seen breaking down as she feels extremely vulnerable. Arti Singh tries to comfort her down. Shehnaaz can be seen constantly confessing that she misses Siddharth. She further adds that nobody except for Siddharth listened to her. Rashami, on the other hand, refuses to budge and forgive Shehnaaz. Siddharth can be seen watching the entire scenario from the secret room where he is also reunited with Paras Chhabra. Check out the latest promo here.

Siddharth and Paras save Mahira from nomination

It will be interesting to see how the two change the game after witnessing all the events happening from inside the secret room. Siddharth can also be seen watching Shehnaaz missing him from inside the house. Both Paras and Siddharth also observe the nomination process carefully from inside the secret room. The duo also saves contestant Mahira Sharma from the nomination process. The nominated contestants for this week include Siddharth Shukla, Shehnaaz Gill, Hindustani Bhau and Madhurima Tuli. The recent episodes also saw Bigg Boss 11 contestant Vikas Gupta entering the house. He can be seen trying to alter the game plan in the captaincy task which will be held in today's episode. Are you excited for the upcoming episode? Let us know in the comments section.

