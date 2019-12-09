Bigg Boss 13: Himanshi's Post Eviction Interview; Says She Can't Trust Rashmi Desai

The latest contestant to exit the Bigg Boss 13 house was Himanshi Khurana. After her exit from the show, Himanshi had an exclusive interview with an entertainment portal where she discussed her elimination. According to her, her eviction was not based on voting but instead on internal voting by the other contestants. During her last few episodes in the show, Himanshi was seen forming a support group with fellow contestants Asim Riaz, Shefali Zariwala and Rashami Desai. The four of them formed a group that supported each other during the time of elimination. However, during her interview with the entertainment portal, Himanshi Khurana revealed that she did not trust Rashmi as a player.

Why Himanshi Khurana says that Rashmi Desai cannot be trusted as a player

Read|Bigg Boss 13: Asim Riaz fainted due to overdose of painkillers, says Himanshi Khurana

Himanshi said that when Devoleena Bhattacharjee left the show, the members of the group supported Rashmi. They did not want her to feel alone and took a stand for her. However, as a player, Himanshi said that the group never trusted her, even though in a team you should be able to trust everyone.

Further, Himanshi spoke about the fan speculations that Asim and Sidharth's relationship worsened after she got into the house. She said that she could not help it if fans blamed her for their fights. She added that Asim always said that friendship needed to be a two-way street. You cannot look down upon your friends and reveal their weaknesses in public. Himanshi said that when she entered the game, Asim was open and comfortable to share his doubts with her and they had a healthy discussion.

Read|Bigg Boss 13: Rashami Desai's brother breaks silence on Rashami-Arhaan controversy

Meanwhile, in relation to the fan pairing between herself and Asim, Himanshi said that she felt happy that people loved them together inside the house. She added that she understood Asim's points and he understood her's. Himanshi added that Asim and her were good friends and that it took guts to say what he said on the show knowing that she could not cross her limits. She also added that there might be many friends that end up liking you, but that does not necessarily mean that they have the wrong motive behind it.

Read | Bigg Boss 13: Is Shehnaaz Gill the new target of the housemates?

Read | Bigg Boss 13: Shilpa Shinde supports Asim Riaz but refuses to comment about Vikas Gupta

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.