Bigg Boss 13 Sparks Twitter Debate Between Vindu Dara Singh And Asim Riaz's Brother

Bigg Boss 13 is one of the most successful seasons of the hit reality show, of all time. The contestants, as well as the makers of the show, are leaving no stone unturned to make this season more and more interesting. Owing to the success of the show, the entire season was extended by four weeks. The season so far has been a roller-coaster of emotions. During this whole time, Sidharth Shukla has managed to always make it to the headlines. Sidharth has reportedly been one of the most talked contestants even outside the house.

Also Read: Bigg Boss 13: Rashami Desai's Brother Breaks Silence On Rashami-Arhaan Controversy

Also Read: Bigg Boss 13: Paras Chhabra Wants To Test Fans If They Will Save Him For Doing 'nothing'

While the actor is enjoying a huge fan following, the audience has also been appreciating him for how he has stayed strong in the house. One of his supporters is former Bigg Boss contestant actor Vindu Dara Singh. Vindu has appreciated Sidharth for his strong game inside the house. Vindu Dara Singh currently caught everyone's attention when in one of his tweets he mentioned that Sidharth Shukla was going to be the winner of Bigg Boss 13. His statement gave was a reason that caused a debate on social media. The statement certainly did not go well with Karanvir Bohra and Asim Riaz's brother Umar and their comebacks to his tweets are making headlines.

Here is where it all began

It’s in Juhu and after winning BB13 with get Sid to party with me for the win too 😂 — Vindu Dara Singh (@RealVinduSingh) December 7, 2019

Karanvir Bohra replied to Vindu Dara Singh's tweet stating that he can never be too sure and also added that Colors Tv can give a twist anytime in Bigg Boss 13. After Karanvir's tweet, Asim Riaz's brother replied to Karanvir's tweet and said that one can never know who the winner is. He mentioned that the show is unpredictable and hinting towards Vindu Dara Singh, he said that some people think they know everything.

Exactly @KVBohra, u never know who is the winner. This show is not that predictable but some people think they know everything. #UnstoppableAsim #asimriaz https://t.co/ttOWsm7Vpv — umar riaz (@realumarriaz) December 8, 2019

Also Read: Bigg Boss 13 Contestant Vishal Makes A Rude Comment About Madhurima Tuli; Watch Video

Also Read: Bigg Boss 13: Mahhi Vij Wants Shehnaz Gill And Sidharth Shukla To Tie The Knot

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.