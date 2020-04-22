Bigg Boss 13's Shehnaaz Gill Calls Herself 'moti' In New Video | Watch

Shehnaaz Gill, who became a popular name after Bigg Boss 13, is known to be a complete entertainer. Even after her stint in the reality show, the Punjabi singer continues to woo fans with her quirky statements and funny videos. Speaking of which, amid the lockdown, Shehnaaz Gill is winning the hearts of her fans with a recent quirky video that she shared on social media. And it is surely going to leave fans in splits.

Shehnaaz Gill recently posted a TikTok video and fans are going gaga over it. In the video, Shehnaaz Gil can be seen enacting the Punjabi song Tusi Mote Mote Ho. Her expressions to the song are unmissable! The actor looked stunning in video with perfectly done makeup and messy hair. Check out the video below.

Seeing this video fans went on to comment on all things nice and also praised the actor for her cute looks. Shehnaaz Gill loves treating her fans with such quirky TikTok videos. Check out a few other quirky videos by Shehnaaz Gill.

On the professional front, Shehnaz Gill was last seen in the reality television show, Mujhse Shaadi Karoge where she was on a lookout for a partner. However, due to the coronavirus outbreak, Shehnaaz Gill's show came to halt. And the makers quickly shot the finale episode, Shehnaz Gill was supposed to choose one of the potential candidates to marry but she chose to walk out of the show alone saying that she was still in love with Sidharth Shukla.

