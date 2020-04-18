Sidharth Shukla Talks About 'regrets' In 'Bigg Boss 13', Makes Interesting Revelations

Sidharth Shukla recently held an #AskSid session on Twitter. Check out his fans' questions related to Bigg Boss 13 and his response. See tweets.

Amid the quarantine lockdown, everyone has been asked to practice quarantine to contain the spread of the pandemic. Popular celebrities and personalities are also encouraging fans to stay home and interacting with their followers to keep them smiling. Bigg Boss 13 winner Sidharth Shukla did something similar during the lockdown. 

Sidharth Shukla recently started an interactive chat session on Twitter, #AskSid. While fans were glad to communicate with the celebrity, he made sure to reply to most of the questions. Many followers questioned Sidharth about his journey in Bigg Boss 13 and similar questions. 

One of Shukla's fans asked a very interesting question to Sidharth related to his Bigg Boss 13's phase. He asked whether Shukla regretted anything from the house. The Balika Vadhu actor politely replied saying nothing for now. Check out the tweets below.   

Sidharth Shukla's reply - 

Sidharth Shukla's replies related to Bigg Boss 13

Fan question 

Sidharth Shukla's reply 

Fan question 

Sidharth Shukla's reply  

