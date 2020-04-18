Sidharth Shukla Talks About 'regrets' In 'Bigg Boss 13', Makes Interesting Revelations

Amid the quarantine lockdown, everyone has been asked to practice quarantine to contain the spread of the pandemic. Popular celebrities and personalities are also encouraging fans to stay home and interacting with their followers to keep them smiling. Bigg Boss 13 winner Sidharth Shukla did something similar during the lockdown.

Sidharth Shukla recently started an interactive chat session on Twitter, #AskSid. While fans were glad to communicate with the celebrity, he made sure to reply to most of the questions. Many followers questioned Sidharth about his journey in Bigg Boss 13 and similar questions.

One of Shukla's fans asked a very interesting question to Sidharth related to his Bigg Boss 13's phase. He asked whether Shukla regretted anything from the house. The Balika Vadhu actor politely replied saying nothing for now. Check out the tweets below.

do you regret anything from the bb house? if yes, then what? — 💅🏼 (@amnacasm) April 17, 2020

Sidharth Shukla's reply -

Honestly nothing for now — Sidharth Shukla (@sidharth_shukla) April 17, 2020

Sidharth Shukla's replies related to Bigg Boss 13

Fan question

How uh felt when first time uh got to knw abt sidhearts by vindu sir in the house? #AskSid — Saylee hatim ❤ (@HatimSaylee) April 17, 2020

Sidharth Shukla's reply

Was proud of having you’ll by my side 😊 — Sidharth Shukla (@sidharth_shukla) April 17, 2020

Fan question

When Salman Sir Said That You Are Running The Whole Show & Are Backbone Of #BB13 !!



How You Felt After Listening This At That Time ???#AskSid



Love You @sidharth_shukla ❤ !! — The Reality Review (@webtelworld) April 17, 2020

Sidharth Shukla's reply

Ofcourse felt good but was certain there would be more trouble coming as ppl would be enraged — Sidharth Shukla (@sidharth_shukla) April 17, 2020

