Why Was Bigg Boss 13's Re-telecast Stopped Abruptly By The Channel? Find Out!

Colors TV has re-telecasted the most popular season of the reality TV show Bigg Boss on the channel, but it went off-air abruptly. While the season had completely enthralled the audience during its original run, it seems that the re-run failed to cast the same spell on the audience. A source from the channel revealed the reason behind the abrupt halt.

Bigg Boss 13's re-run stopped

The re-run of the Bigg Boss Season 13 started on March 23 at 10 PM. Unfortunately, the telecast stopped on April 13 and the same slot was filled with the re-run of Dance Deewane Season 1. A source revealed that while the show had a massive viewership before, it has not been the same for the second round.

The source also revealed that the channel is trying to look at what the viewers would like to see. The preferences of the audience keep changing and that the channel is experimenting in order to see what the audience would like given the situation. They are also planning to bring back old shows like Balika Vadhu to entertain the viewers.

The season 13 of the show Bigg Boss was hosted by Salman Khan. The season was packed with controversies, break-ups and love stories that actually continued after the show ended. Contestant Himanshi Khurrana broke up from her former beau and is happily dating co-contestant and runner up, Asim Riaz. Similarly, Paras Chhabra also tried to look for love on a TV show after breaking up with Akanksha Puri, but sources claim that he is dating Mahira Sharma, who was also a part of the season.

The winner of the show was Sidharth Shukla. Sidharth shared a wonderful relationship with Shehnaaz Gill from the show. The two are still great friends. Other names from the season that earned some fame are Rashami Desai, Arti Singh, Devoleena Bhattacharjee, Shefali Jariwala, Madhurima Tuli, Vishal Aditya Singh.

