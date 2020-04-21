Nia Sharma To Shehnaaz Gill: TV Celebs Stun In Pastel Pink Ethnic Suits

Be it any event, Television personalities never fail to groom themselves in the most stunning outfits and accessories. All the ladies from the TV industry are well-known for their fashion sense and style statements that they constantly keep updating with the latest trends. And one fashion trend that will never die is that of ethnic wears. From Shehnaaz Gill to Nia Sharma, all of them have donned their pastel shades with perfect ethnic outfits. Have a look at how Nia Sharma, Shehnaaz Gill, Surbhi Chandna, Aamna Sharif, and other Television actors flaunt the pink pastel shade ethnic suit perfectly.

TV celebs styling their pink pastel ethnic suits:

Nia Sharma-

The beautiful pink pastel traditional suit donned by Nia Sharma looks stunning. She is wearing a sleeveless shimmery pink suit. Along with some nude make-up, open hairs and similar shade dupatta, Nia Sharma rocked the ethnic look.

Image courtesy: @niasharma90

Shehnaaz Gill-

Shehnaaz Gill looks stunning in this pink pastel ethnic suit with a lavender-colored heavy dupatta. She is wearing a plain pink kurta with full sleeves and heavy long earrings along with complimenting the look with her hairstyle.

Image courtesy: @shehnaazgill

In this picture, Shehnaaz Gill is wearing a full pink pastel shade ethnic wear. The dress is a floral designed Patiala suit with striped Patiala and boat-neck style floral kurta. Along with nude make-up, Shehnaaz Gill ended the look with her sleek hairstyle.

Image courtesy: @shehnaazgill

Aamna Sharif-

In the picture, Aamna Sharif is slaying in her pink pastel shade Garara dress. She is wearing a full heavy gotta Patti work outfit and with some heavy jewellery. Aamna Sharif complemented her look with a straight hairstyle and Kundan style necklace.

Image courtesy: @aamnasharifofficial

Surbhi Chandana-

In the post, Surbhi Chandna is donning her pink pastel shade ethnic wear. It is a heavy gotta Patti work dress with net dupatta. She is also wearing a skirt in pink color with the kurta which is sleeveless. With some curly hair and pink shade makeup, Surbhi Chandna looks stunning in this look.

Image courtesy: @officialsurbhic

Niti Taylor-

Niti Taylor looks stunning in this simple and elegant pink pastel ethnic wear. A long-length gown style kurta with floral dupatta is embracing the look. She complimented the look with green color heavy earrings.

Image courtesy: @nititaylor

Niti Taylor slaying in this pastel pink ethnic dress which is a 3/4th sleeve long outfit. She embraced the look with colorful earrings and mojadis.

Image courtesy: @nititaylor

