Bigg Boss 13: Shehnaaz Gill Hints That She Will Share Trophy With Sidharth Shukla

Bigg Boss 13 has been entertaining its audience for a long time now. The show has been loved so much that it has also got an extension of five weeks. Bigg Boss 13 contestants Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill have been one of the most popular duos in the Bigg Boss house. The two have been immensely adored by the audience, so much so the hashtag #SidNaaz often trends on social media. However, tides have been turning now and the two seem to have been pitted opposite each other now. But despite their relationship going through a tough phase now, Shehnaaz recently hinted that she may share her trophy with Sidharth if she emerges as the winner.

Shehnaaz revealed that she will share the trophy with Sidharth

Shehnaaz, who also happens to be celebrating her birthday today, was called in the confession room by Salman Khan. She played an important role in the housemates getting their luxury budget. The other housemates had to match their answers correctly with Shehnaaz for getting some products from the luxury budget. When Salman quipped Shehnaaz on what will she do if she emerges to be the winner of the show, Shehnaaz selected the option which said that she will give the trophy to Sidharth.

Shehnaaz revealed that she is attached to Sidharth

Shehnaaz replied that she will definitely share the trophy with Sidharth as she is attached to him. Shehnaaz further said to Salman that she will always continue taking a stand for Sidharth. Well, this can come as a ray of hope for all the 'Sidnaaz' fans out there. Sidharth's official social media handle also shared an adorable birthday wish for Shehnaaz. The post sent all their die-hard fans into a frenzy. It will be interesting to see what will be the fate of SidNaaz in the upcoming episodes.

