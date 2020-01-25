Bigg Boss 13: Sidharth Shukla Compares His Bond With Shehnaaz Gill To Smoking Cigarettes

Bigg Boss 13 has been entertaining its audience for a long time now. The show has been loved so much that it has reportedly got an extension of five weeks. Bigg Boss 13 contestants Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill have been the most popular duo in the Bigg Boss house. The two have been immensely loved by the audience, so much so the hashtag #SidNaaz often trends on social media.

However, in recent episodes, the audience could witness them falling apart and having several arguments. Recently, Sidharth Shukla expressed his feelings towards Shehnaaz comparing her to his habit of smoking cigarettes.

Sidharth Shukla expresses his feelings for Shehnaaz Gill

In one of the recent episodes, Sidharth Shukla was followed by Shehnaaz Gill everywhere in the house but he was seen ignoring her. In the last episode, the audience saw the two sitting together and talk for a while. Shehnaaz was making efforts to talk to Sidharth Shukla.

Then finally, Sidharth Shukla talked to Shehnaaz and explained his attachment to her. Shukla said that his relationship with Shehnaaz is the same as that of his habit to smoke cigarettes in the house. He further explained his statement stating that his attachment to Shehnaaz is very different, as he has never been attached to someone as he is to her. Sidharth added that he knows that smoking cigarettes is harmful to him but he still smokes it. He said, ‘Sadd Raha Hu, Par Peeta Hun’.

After this, in the episode, Shehnaaz and Sidharth Shukla indulged in a big argument in the captaincy task when Shehnaaz decided to support Asim Riaz, Rashmi Desai, and Vishal Singh. Shehnaaz even pushed Sidharth Shukla and said that she hates him.

