Bigg Boss 13: Salman Khan Calls Shehnaaz Gill The 'best Entertainer' In The House

The Weekend Ka Vaar episode in Bigg Boss ranks to be the much-awaited episode as Salman Khan reviews the entire week and talks about the contestants' performances in the house. While most of the time Salman confronts contestants post the ugly fights, he sometimes also praises certain contestants for their performance inside the house. On Saturday, Arti Singh received a trail of praises from Khan, whereas, on Sunday, fans of Shehnaaz Gill were moved as Salman Khan had so much to talk about her.

Salman Khan says Shehnaaz Gill is the best entertainer in the Bigg Boss 13 house

The Bigg Boss 13 Sunday episode saw the guest appearance of the Street Dancer 3D gang Varun Dhawan, Shraddha Kapoor, Dharmesh Yelande, Punit Pathak and Raghav Juyal. On the other hand, Salman Khan asked Shehnaaz Gill to move to the confession room and began with a new game with the rest of the contestants. While everyone answered the questions in the right manner, Salman Khan, in the end, talked about Shehnaaz's performance in the house.

Salman Khan told all the contestants that knowing Shehnaaz Gill has been a very good thing as she entertains everyone in the Bigg Boss 13 house. He further announced that whether she flips or cries, she still rocks it as an entertainer in the house. He boldly stated that even if she fights, she is an entertainer and even if Shehnaaz Gill does not do anything, she still becomes an entertainer of this season, to which, everyone cheered and clapped for Gill.

(Image courtesy: Screengrab from the show & Shehnaaz Gill Instagram)

