Bigg Boss 13: Shehnaaz Gill Goes Berserk As Sidharth Shukla Gives Her The ‘jealous’ Tag

It seems that Bigg Boss 13 will soon see one of the strongest bonds, 'SidNaaz' coming to an end. Shehnaaz Gill and Sidharth Shukla are one of the closest friends inside the house and have time and again charmed their die-hard fans with their camaraderie. But since the recent episodes, their rapport has hit a rough patch with Shehnaaz getting excessively possessive about Sidharth and the latter becoming weary of her at times. The upcoming episode of Bigg Boss 13 will see a massive fight between the two which will also see a mental breakdown of Shehnaaz. The makers have released the new promo of the upcoming episode which sees Shehnaaz going berserk and fighting with Sidharth after he calls her jealous of Mahira Sharma.

Shehnaaz becomes inconsolable after Sidharth labels her as jealous of Mahira

The promo has Sidharth calling Mahira the only 'sorted' girl in the house in front of Shehnaaz which leaves the latter visibly displeased. This takes place in the garden area of the house in the presence of Shefali Jariwala and Arti Singh. Sidharth further tells that once a person becomes jealous of another person, it does not go away easily which further adds fuel to the fire. Shehnaaz soon goes mad with rage and also throws a sandal at Sidharth asking him not to irritate her.

Shehnaaz also slaps Sidharth in the upcoming episode

Soon, she breaks down in front of Arti, Asim Riaz and Madhurima Tuli. She accuses Sidharth of maligning her name and reveals that she is not jealous of anyone. Arti, Asim and Madhurima try to control her but Shehnaaz becomes inconsolable with grief and rage. By the looks of the promo, things are expected to heat up in the upcoming episode as Shehnaaz also goes on to slap Sidharth when he comes to talk to her. She further smashes a photo frame kept near her bed in anger. It seems that the strong bond between them is fast breaking down in shambles. The episode will also see an ugly fight between Madhurima and Vishal Aditya Singh. Let's see what happens next inside the Bigg Boss house.

