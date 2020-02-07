Bigg Boss 13: Sidharth Shukla And Rashami Desai Get THIS Hilarious Tag From Shehnaaz Gill

Bigg Boss 13 is one of the most-watched and popular entertainment reality shows on Indian television. This season is fast turning out to be a blockbuster. Last night’s episode was full of some high octane drama with the finale approaching soon. But it also had its light moments which was also enjoyed by the viewers. It is not a hidden fact that contestants Sidharth Shukla and Rashami Desai have always been at loggerheads with each other right since the inception of the show. But with the recent episodes, the two have become a little cordial with each other and the fans are loving to see them become friends again.

Shehnaaz Gill gave a hilarious tag to Sidharth Shukla and Rashami Desai

It seems that Shehnaaz Gill is also enjoying their bond so she took a hilarious dig at the two in the latest episode. It all started with Shehnaaz trying to irritate Sidharth with a broom. However, Sidharth tells her not to do it. It was seen that Rashami soon comes in the bathroom area and also tells Shehnaaz not to irritate Sidharth. Shehnaaz soon takes a jibe at Rashami’s concern for Sidharth. She soon gives them the tag of, ‘FFFs’ which she terms as ‘Fake Friends Forever.’

Rashami won the BB Elite Club membership recently

Sidharth also found this tag given to him and Rashami by Shehnaaz very amusing. Talking about the show, Rashami also went on to win the BB Elite Club membership. Interestingly, Rashami is also the third Bigg Boss contestant to win the elite club membership after Sidharth Shukla and Asim Riaz. The Dil Se Dil Tak actor was selected by the journalists who entered the Bigg Boss 13 house for a special press conference a few episodes ago. It will be interesting to witness which contestant will end up lifting the Bigg Boss trophy.

