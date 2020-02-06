Bigg Boss 13 Contestant Rashami Desai's Mother Did Not Approve Her Participation

Rashami Desai is known to be one of the strongest contestants on Bigg Boss 13. Recently, the actor's mother revealed that she did not approve of her participation before entering the show. In an interview with a media publication, Rasila Desai, Rashami's mother also revealed the reason why she did not enter the house for the family special week.

Here is what Rasila Desai has to say about her daughter Rashami

On being asked why Rashami assumed that her mother would not visit her during the family week, Rasila said that Rashami knew that she would not be allowed to enter the show. Rasia further revealed that Rashami did not ask her before making an appearance on the show.

Rasila said that Rashami knew she would be angry on her. She further added that Rashami was aware of her mother's severe health conditions. This was the reason why even Rasila's doctors advised her to not visit the house.

Rashami's mother also opened up about the differences of opinion between her and Rashami. She said that this is just a matter of generation gap. The actor's mother also added that Rashami at times does not get her viewpoint. She also added saying that she still considers Rashami as a kid.

The mother also spoke about how sometimes she does not understand Rashami and at times even Rashami fails to understand her. She also added that this is something quite normal. When Rasila was asked to comment on her daughter's love life, Rasila said that she would not want to say anything about this. She added that it is Rashami's life and whatever she has done so far is for her own best. Rasila also refused to comment anything on it at least until she talks to her daughter.

