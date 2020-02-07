Bigg Boss 13: Akanksha Puri Tweets In Support Of Paras Chabbra Despite Their Differences

Akanksha Puri and Bigg Boss 13 contestant Paras Chhabra have been in the news for quite some time now. The two fell apart owing to Paras'closeness to Mahira Sharma on the show. In an unexpected turn of events, Akanksha declared her support for Paras once again through a social media announcement.

Akanksha Puri lends her support to ex-boyfriend Paras Chabbra

Through a recent tweet, Akanksha declared her support for Paras again as the show is approaching its end. In the tweet put up on her official social media handle, she asked her followers to keep supporting Paras as Bigg Boss 13 is coming to an end. She has also written that the most deserving must win. She went on to write about Rashami Desai as well. Have a look at the tweet here.

The show #bb13 is coming to an end plz continue your support to #ParasChabbra may the most deserving person win n big thanks to #RashmiDesai I so wish to personally thank her n her fans for understanding me n supporting me always ..love u all ❤️ — Akanksha Puri (@puri_akanksha) February 6, 2020

Akanksha and Paras have had a very unstable relationship ever since the latter entered the Bigg Boss 13 house. Paras was even heard talking about how he wished to end the relationship with her but had been unable to. He added that he would do it on priority after leaving the house. Akanksha had stopped supporting him after his disinterested comments on the show.

Paras Chabbra loses it amidst a task

In the latest episode of Bigg Boss 13, Paras was seen accusing Rashami of being biased. In a fit of rage, he did not let the other contestants, which were Aarti and Shehnaaz, continue with the task either. The task was, however, carried forward later on the orders of Bigg Boss. Have a look at the promo here:

(Image Courtesy: Paras Chhabra Instagram)

