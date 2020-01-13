Bigg Boss 13: Shehnaaz Gill Is OBSESSED With Sidharth Shukla And These Instances Are Proof

Bigg Boss 13 has now fast emerged to be one of the most popular shows on Indian television right now and the host Salman Khan also celebrated the occasion with the rest of the housemates by cutting a cake. One of the main reasons for this season's popularity was because of the infectious chemistry of Shehnaaz Gill and Sidharth Shukla. While their bond started off as an endearing thing to witness, lately it has taken a whole new turn with Shehnaaz increasingly becoming possessive of Sidharth.

It has been often seen that she does not like him even talking to the other housemates. The host Salman Khan also warned Sidharth of Shehnaaz's maddening obsession about him. Here are some three instances which will prove that Shehnaaz is obsessed with Sidharth.

Here are 3 moments which are proof of Shehnaaz's obsession about Sidharth

Where it all began

The strong camaraderie between Sidharth and Shehnaaz started being noticed once they started sharing a bed. When Shehnaaz became the captain, she forced Sidharth to share her bed in the captain's room. She also got disappointed when his attention divided between her and Paras as well as Mahira. In one of the episodes, she also threw a tantrum when she saw Sidharth talking to Arti during the captaincy task.

When Shehnaaz could not bear the 'jealous' tag

Even though Shehnaaz always maintained that she is not at all jealous of Mahira Sharma, she became inconsolable when Sidharth called her jealous of Mahira. She went into a fit of rage and created a huge ruckus inside the house. Shehnaaz started howling and hitting herself after the whole fiasco. It just showed how affected she was with Sidharth's words.

When Shehnaaz declared she wants Sidharth's love and not the trophy

After creating huge chaos in front of host Salman Khan, Shehnaaz has once again proved his words right and has proclaimed her love for Sidharth. In Monday's episode, she will be seen hugging Sidharth and muttering 'I love you' to him. She also makes a shocking revelation. Shehnaaz says that she is not here to win the trophy but to win his love.

Shehnaaz Gill has emerged to be one of the most popular contestants of this season. Many celebrities have always praised her stint in the show. She also has an enviable fan-following on social media. It will be interesting to witness if her obsession with Sidharth will affect her game in the future.

