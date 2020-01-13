Bigg Boss 13: Devoleena Bhattacharjee Calls Shehnaaz "possessive"

Bigg Boss 13 witnessed an exceptional Weekend Ka Vaar, recently. Show host Salman Khan discussed Shehnaaz Gill falling head over heels in love with Sidharth Shukla. He explained to him that her feelings would be of no avail as the show will soon come to an end. Khan advised Shukla on how he needed to be “careful with this one”. He also revealed that her love for him was quite evident and it was "a bad one".

What happened in the Jealousy Task?

This incident happened after a task that was assigned to the participants. In the 'Jealousy Task', every contestant filled their water in Shehnaaz Gill’s jar. Moreover, Rashami Desai also unhesitantly poured water into her jar. She also revealed how Sana Khan was not jealous, but she was not comfortable with Sidharth Shukla spending more time with other people in the house.

Rashami said that Shehnaaz Gill did not feel that Shukla was there whenever she needed him. On the other hand, Shukla was immensely disappointed by whatever Shehnaaz felt. In contradiction to the statement, he could be seen consoling Gill most of the time.

Also read: Bigg Boss 13: Shehnaaz Gill Wants To Win Sidharth Shukla’s Love And Not The BB Trophy

What was the opinion of Devoleena Bhattacharjee?

In this scenario, Devoleena Bhattacharjee did not refuse to support Sidharth Shukla. She took his side by revealing how much effort he had put to keep her happy. Furthermore, Bhattacharjee called Gill “possessive”. Moreover, the duo’s fan knew, Shehnaaz Gill said that Shukla was protective but not possessive like her. She said in front of the Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior stars Ajay Devgn and Kajol.

Also read: Bigg Boss 13 Written Update For January 12: Salman Khan Warns Sidharth Shukla

When Shehnaaz Gill felt anxious and nervous before her Comedy Club task. It was Sidharth Shukla who believed in her and motivated her to rock the stage. Ultimately, she won the competition.

Also read: Bigg Boss 13: Paras Chhabra Opens Up About His Scanty Hair, Says 'I Am Not Ashamed Of It'

Also read: Bigg Boss 13: Shehnaaz Gill Receives 'Psycho Sana' Tag On Twitter After Her Breakdown

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.