Bigg Boss 13: Rashami Desai's Mother To NOT Enter The House For Family Week?

Often guests have been seen gracing the Bigg Boss 13 house and having a gala time with housemates. Every year Bigg Boss gives the housemates chance to meet their loved ones. In this season, it is that time in the game, when lovers, family members and friends of the inmates get a chance to meet them. Reportedly, the contestants will be joined by their family members for an episode. While earlier there were reports that Sidharth Shukla, Rashami Desai, Shehnaaz Gill, Arti Singh and Paras Chhabra's family will enter the show to meet them, recent reports say that Rashami Desai's mother will not be seen entering the Bigg Boss 13 house during the upcoming Family week in the show. Read ahead to know more-

Rashami Desai's mother to NOT enter Salman Khan's show during the family week?

According to the latest reports by a leading entertainment daily, Rashami Desai's mother, Rasila Ajay Desai, will not be entering the house. Yes, the Uttraan actor's mom will not be seen stepping in the BB 13 house like other contestant’s family members. Though there has been no confirmed reason for this, gossip mills are abuzz that it may be because of their soured relationship with each other. Reportedly Rshami and her mom's bond hit the rocks a few years ago when she was dating Laksh Lalwani and also wanted to settle down with him. However, her mother did not approve of their relationship and broke all ties with her daughter.

Another report also mentions that since Rashami's cousin, Gaurav Desai, had already been to the house some days back, the makers wanted someone else from Rashami's immediate family, which was the actor's' mother. But, things did not work out and there are chances that no one will be seen entering to meet Rashami. This might mean that the actor will be seen shedding tears again.

