Bigg Boss 13: Shehnaaz Gill Wants To Win Sidharth Shukla’s Love And Not The BB Trophy

Bigg Boss 13 has fast emerged to be one of the most popular shows on Indian television right now and the host Salman Khan also celebrated the occasion with the rest of the housemate by cutting a cake. Salman also warned Sidharth Shukla to be careful of Shehnaaz Gill as she is madly in love with him after she created a huge ruckus inside the house. Sidharth seemed to understand the Dabangg actor's advice to him. In the promo of the latest episode, the viewers can see Shehnaaz again acting in an extremely possessive way around Sidharth. The promo shows Shehnaaz saying 'I love you' to Sidharth to which he replies with an 'OK' and Shehnaaz asks him to say, 'I love you too' back to her.

Also Read: Bigg Boss 13 Written Update For January 12: Salman Khan Warns Sidharth Shukla

Next Episode Preview pic.twitter.com/aMoAaFuEFu — Bigg Boss Fever (@BiggBossFever) January 12, 2020

Shehnaaz once again slaps Sidharth

Shehnaaz also makes a big revelation when she stated that she does not want to win the trophy but Sidharth's love in the show. The promo also sees Sidharth again clarifying that he will not hurt Shehnaaz's feelings. Despite Salman's warnings, she also goes on to slap Sidharth. It will be interesting to see how Sidharth behaves in front of Shehnaaz after he has been warned by Salman of her feelings.

Also Read: Bigg Boss 13: Shehnaaz Gill Receives 'Psycho Sana' Tag On Twitter After Her Breakdown

The latest episode will see Hina Khan in the house

The last episode saw Salman being furious at Shehnaaz for her childish behaviour. The Sultan actor also refused to speak to her when he entered the house. The actor also showed the housemates some clips of them slapping or getting physical with each other in the last few episodes.

Salman reprimanded the housemates for their behaviour and also revealed to Sidharth that the video clip of him pinning down Shehnaaz was taken in a bad note by many netizens outside the house. The upcoming episode will also see Bigg Boss 11 contestant Hina Khan enter the house and inform all the contestants about the benefits of the Bigg Boss Elite Club. Stay tuned for more updates on BB 13.

Also Read: Bigg Boss 13: Is Shehnaaz Gill's Obsession About Sidharth Shukla Real?

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.