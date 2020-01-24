Bigg Boss 13: Shehnaaz Gill Reveals She Spoiled Her ‘character’ For Sidharth Shukla

Big Boss 13 is well known for creating a stir among its contestants and having some high-octane drama around the corner. The bond between Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill has been much-about. But with the recent few episodes, it is evident that their rapport has hit the rock bottom.

In the latest episode, Sidharth and Shehnaaz were having a fun banter wherein Sidharth jokingly asked her to not let anyone disturb his sleep. When he was trying to sleep, Shehnaaz could be seen trying to kiss him with her fingers. Sidharth tells her not to do that to which Shehnaaz laughs and tells him that she has destroyed her character for him.

Sidharth revealed that he will never talk to Shehnaaz

But things soon took turn for the worse after Bigg Boss introduced the Spider task for the contestants. Shehnaaz decided to play for the opposite team which did not go down well with Sidharth. The two had a huge altercation during the task where Shehnaaz also hit Sidharth by pulling him by the collar.

After the task got over, Sidharth also revealed to Paras Chhabra and Mahira Sharma that he will never talk to Shehnaaz now because of her behaviour. Recently Shehnaaz's father also revealed in an interview with an online portal about Sidharth and his relationship with his daughter.

Shehnaaz's father spilt the beans on Sidharth

He mentioned that he wonders how many girlfriends Sidharth must have had in the past. With this, he hinted at contestants like Rashami, Aarti and Shefali Jariwala. The father of the contestant also questioned his motives with his daughter and seem overwhelmed with his behaviour.

Talking about Sidharth and Shehnaaz's bond, he said that he respects the feelings of his daughter and feel everything is in a limit. He also added if things go wrong he will be in support of her daughter. He also sent out a message to his daughter saying that, if she has feelings for him, she has to consider it once she is out of the house.

Video Courtesy: Bigg Boss Twitter

