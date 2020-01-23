Asim Riaz's Journey From 'vanilla' Boy To 'angry Young Man' In 'Bigg Boss 13'

Bigg Boss 13 has evidently become one of the most talked-about reality TV shows in India. The show features a wide range of controversies and one contestant has reportedly taken up fans' attention. The 26-year-old model Asim Riaz has gained immense fan following and their love and support since he made his entry into the controversial house of Bigg Boss 13. Asim Riaz's journey into the show has been quite a rollercoaster ride, but according to his fans and several television celebrities, he is one of the potential contestants who deserves to win the show. Let's have a look at Asim Riaz's journey inside the Bigg Boss 13 house so far.

Asim Riaz journey in the Bigg Boss 13 house:

As he made his entry in the 13th season of Bigg Boss, Asim Riaz was regarded as the 'vanilla' boy of the show. He was seen befriending people from the house before gradually changing to show other sides of his personality. He was also given the tag of a 'quitter' when he quit the first task which was given to him. The task was themed around a hospital and he quit the task in a fit of anger.

Slowly and gradually, Asim Riaz changed his initial impressions and transformed from a cool and calm person to a contender who often lost his cool. During his journey inside the Bigg Boss 13 house because of his short temperament, he even lost many of his friends. One of them is Sidharth Shukla who now shares a very bitter bond with the model. Recently, Shukla even said that he is done with Asim and wants to quit the show.

Apart from that, Asim shares a very strong bond with Rashami Desai and is often seen supporting her. Asim Riaz is now quite often seen getting into heated arguments with several Bigg Boss participants inside the house. Due to his changing equation with several contestants, he is often seen in the nomination lists but his amazing game strategy and support from fans have helped him survive in the show.

Even Salman Khan in a Weekend Ka Vaar episode expressed that other contestants in the house look diplomatic to him, he only finds Asim Riaz being his real self. Asim has also got a popular hashtag which is #WeLoveAsimRiaz that often trends on social media. Asim Riaz has become one of the most loved contestants of the Bigg Boss 13. He even has received lots of praises for his gameplay from director Rohit Shetty, Kartik Aaryan, Hina Khan, and many more celebrities.

Fans support for Asim Riaz:

Asim is the Real hero of BB 13...stay strong #WeLoveAsimRiaz — Urmish (@Urmish18) January 21, 2020

asim you are great and you are real hero

asim riaz fans today broak sid 10m record #WeLoveAsimRiaz — tarun (@tarun59737563) January 20, 2020

Image Courtesy: Asim Riaz Instagram

