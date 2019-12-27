Bigg Boss 13: Shehnaaz Gill Threatens Madhurima Tuli To Discard Her Makeup

For the first time, Bigg Boss 13 saw contestant Shehnaaz Gill become the new captain of the house which inevitably needed her to distribute all the household chores. The precap promo released by the makers of the show has Shehnaaz alloting the household duties to the housemates. But it seems like she has a tough time while alloting the duties to them as half of them refuse to obey her orders. While Asim Riaz refuses to do the bathroom duty, Vishal Aditya Singh also refuses to perform the duty which is allocated to him. Shehnaaz also orders Vishal and Madhurima to make dinner which they also refuse to do.

Also Read: Bigg Boss 13 Written Update December 26, 2019: Shehnaaz Gill Becomes The House Captain

Shehnaaz and Madhurima get into a war of words

This soon leads to an ugly altercation between the two of them wherein Madhurima Tuli also intervenes into the fight, to defend Vishal. As a result, she gets into a nasty war of words with Shehnaaz and to annoy her purposely, she began to sleep during the day after which the alarm starts ringing. Shehnaaz also requests Madhurima to wake up but she does not listen to her. However, Shehnaaz soon becomes furious with her and threatens to throw her makeup kit if she continues to disobey her. The promo also has Shehnaaz walking with Madhurima's makeup kit to throw it in the swimming pool.

Also Read: Salman Khan’s Best 'Bigg Boss' Moments That Had The Fans Going Gaga

Shefali Jariwala and Mahira discuss Shehnaaz's childish behaviour

It will be interesting to witness if this will just be a warning from her side or will Shehnaaz actually throw Madhurima's makeup kit in the swimming pool. Meanwhile, Shehnaaz's behaviour seems to irk many people inside the house now. Shefali Jariwala and Mahira also have a conversation about Shehnaaz and how she behaves like a 12-year-old despite being old enough. Housemates like Asim, Paras Chhabra, and Sidharth Shukla went on to sacrifice their personal belongings for making Shehnaaz the new captain of the house. Are you excited for the upcoming episode? Let us know in the comments section.

Also Read: Bigg Boss 13’s Asim Riaz And Sanjivani 2’s Surbhi Chandna Become Top TV Personalities

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.