Bigg Boss 13: Prince Narula Wants THESE Contestants To Win, Says, 'They Are Like Me'

Bigg Boss 13 has entertained their audience with several fights, spats, controversies, and bondings. In a recent episode, Shehnaaz Gill was seen hitting Sidharth Shukla and making an attempt to hurt herself. In the Weekend ka Vaar episode, Salman Khan also bashed Shehnaaz Gill for her actions in the BB house. Currently, there are many celebrities and former contestants sharing their views on the events and also expressing their choices on who will be the winner of the show. One of these is Prince Narula. The former contestant and winner of Bigg Boss 9, Prince Narula recently expressed his choice for the winner of Bigg Boss 13.

Prince wants Asim Riaz and Shehnaaz Gill to win

In an interview with a leading daily, Prince Narula said that he is a big fan of Bigg Boss and closely follows the show. He also mentioned that he makes sure that he does not miss any episode. Prince was questioned about his journey of Bigg Boss 9. The actor ecstatically replied that it was a wonderful journey for him.

When asked about the contestant he wants to see as the winner of Bigg Boss 13, Prince mentioned that he wants to see Shehnaaz Gill or Asim Riaz winning the show. Furthermore, he added that he also likes Sidharth Shukla, however, he has some reason behind favouring Shehnaaz or Asim to win Bigg Boss 13. He also compared the two with himself by saying that they have worked hard to become who they are just like him.

Image Courtesy: Prince Narula Instagram, Shehnaaz Gill Instagram, Asim Riaz Instagram

