Bigg Boss 13: Shehnaaz Gill And Sidharth Shukla’s Pics That Will Melt Your Heart

Bigg Boss 13 has been toppling all the popularity charts and one of the main reasons has been the infectious bond shared by contestants Shehnaaz Gill and Sidharth Shukla. The two started off as friends but soon their bond started growing stronger with each passing day with fans giving them the name, 'SidNaaz.' From sharing several adorable moments in the house to supporting each other through thick and thin, the two have also gone through several ups and downs in their friendship lately.

Also Read: Bigg Boss 13: Sambhavna Seth Supports Shehnaaz Gill, Says 'Bigg Boss Is An Edited Show'

Shehnaaz's increasing obsessive nature about Sidharth also earned her the wrath of Salman Khan. Despite the ongoing friction between Sidharth and Shehnaaz, fans are hoping they will resolve their issues and conflicts soon. In the midst of this, let's relive some of the beautiful SidNaaz moments. Here are some beautiful moments which will melt your SidNaaz hearts

Also Read: Bigg Boss 13: Devoleena Bhattacharjee Calls Shehnaaz "possessive"

When Sidharth Shukla couldn't stop adoring Shehnaaz Gill's cute antics

When they won many hearts with their innocence

That hug which made every SidNaaz fan celebrate

When Sidharth could not stop pampering Shehnaaz

When they were the most adorable bed partners

When they made everyone cheer for SidNaaz

Also Read: Bigg Boss 13: Rashami Desai's Mother To NOT Enter The House For Family Week?

Also Read: Bigg Boss 13: Vikas Gupta Comes Out With A Series Of Tweets In Support Of SidNaaz!

Image Courtesy: Instagram

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.