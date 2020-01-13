The Debate
India News
Opinions
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
World News
Technology News
Initiatives
The Debate
India News
Opinions
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
World News
Technology News
Initiatives

Bigg Boss 13: Shehnaaz Gill And Sidharth Shukla’s Pics That Will Melt Your Heart

Television News

Bigg Boss 13 contestants Shehnaaz Gill and Sidharth Shukla share a very close bond and are known as 'SidNaaz'. Here are some of the best moments of SidNaaz.

Written By Shreshtha Chaudhury | Mumbai | Updated On:
BIGG BOSS 13

Bigg Boss 13 has been toppling all the popularity charts and one of the main reasons has been the infectious bond shared by contestants Shehnaaz Gill and Sidharth Shukla. The two started off as friends but soon their bond started growing stronger with each passing day with fans giving them the name, 'SidNaaz.' From sharing several adorable moments in the house to supporting each other through thick and thin, the two have also gone through several ups and downs in their friendship lately.

Also Read: Bigg Boss 13: Sambhavna Seth Supports Shehnaaz Gill, Says 'Bigg Boss Is An Edited Show'

Shehnaaz's increasing obsessive nature about Sidharth also earned her the wrath of Salman Khan. Despite the ongoing friction between Sidharth and Shehnaaz, fans are hoping they will resolve their issues and conflicts soon. In the midst of this, let's relive some of the beautiful SidNaaz moments. Here are some beautiful moments which will melt your SidNaaz hearts

Also Read: Bigg Boss 13: Devoleena Bhattacharjee Calls Shehnaaz "possessive"

When Sidharth Shukla couldn't stop adoring Shehnaaz Gill's cute antics

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Mohsin Iqbal (@mohsin_iqbal9) on

When they won many hearts with their innocence

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by ayeza fan page (@ayezamyheart) on

That hug which made every SidNaaz fan celebrate

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by sidnaaz_tweets (@sidnaaz_tweets) on

When Sidharth could not stop pampering Shehnaaz

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Sidnaaz FC❣💖 (@sidnaaz_fc13) on

When they were the most adorable bed partners

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Adorable sidnaaz😙 (@shehnaazcutie) on

When they made everyone cheer for SidNaaz

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by THE OFFICIAL BAK BAK (@the_official_bak_bak) on

 

Also Read: Bigg Boss 13: Rashami Desai's Mother To NOT Enter The House For Family Week?

Also Read: Bigg Boss 13: Vikas Gupta Comes Out With A Series Of Tweets In Support Of SidNaaz!

Image Courtesy: Instagram 

 

 

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.

Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
UDDHAV HITS BACK AT CRITICISM
AAP SKIPS OPPOSITION MEET
SENA BACKS COAS AMID CONG INSULT
BJP DISCUSSES DELHI CANDIDATES
JAMIA STUDENTS PROTEST AGAINST VC
IRAN AGREES DE-ESCALATION