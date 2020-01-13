Bigg Boss 13: Vikas Gupta Comes Out With A Series Of Tweets In Support Of SidNaaz!

Shehnaaz Gill created a huge ruckus in the Bigg Boss 13 house on Sunday. Gill was contested against Mahira Sharma regarding which one is more jealous than the other. Every housemate said that Shehnaaz was more possessive about her friends and is easily hurt if she isn't given attention.

Vikas Gupta, ex-contestant of Bigg Boss 11, who also became a part of this season for a while, shared his thoughts about Shehnaaz's feelings for Sidharth Shukla.

ALSO READ | 'Bigg Boss 13' Contestant Rashami Desai's Stunning Style File, See Pics

Vikas Gupta supports SidNaaz:

Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill seem to have an undefined relationship. While Shehnaaz seems to be in love with Sidharth, Shukla has a soft corner for her but considers her only a friend.

Gupta, on his Twitter account, addressed how Sidharth handled the situation in the best way possible and supported Shehnaaz. Here are his tweets:

I am very proud to call you a friend #SiddharthShukla I saw, we all saw the care, the love and how you were their for her. Scolding her to lovingly telling her what’s the right thing to do because you could see how truly #khushi #Shenaaz was heartbroken. The look back #Sidnaaz ❤️ pic.twitter.com/Ok1cY9PiC5 — Vikas Gupta (@lostboy54) January 12, 2020

ALSO READ | Bigg Boss 13: Chef Vikas Khanna Gets Accused Of Favoritism, Hits Back Pinpointing Truth

Now for all the educated & classy people there is a problem when you call the same person overconfident and looks down on other and than her to be jealous. Decide karlo. #Salmankhan sir reprimanded her cause she can’t maintain her calm and behaved like a child. Our #ShehnaazGill pic.twitter.com/DKbNtIPUWZ — Vikas Gupta (@lostboy54) January 12, 2020

Is really naive & stupid to think that others will be sensitive and truthful. But I m glad this happens cause now she knows whose what. The kid cub grows up to be a tigress and she will #RoarLikeSana when sid looses it she holds him back and when she is down Sid will help her up pic.twitter.com/U8Y8UTiWV1 — Vikas Gupta (@lostboy54) January 12, 2020

ALSO READ | Bigg Boss 13: Paras Chhabra Opens Up About His Scanty Hair, Says 'I Am Not Ashamed Of It'

To all the Fans of #SidharthShukla & #ShehnaazGill they are each other’s only friend lifeline in the house. Together they are strong. Everyone wants them to break. Instead of fighting among urself and makings other win. Come together and help them reach finale together #Sidnaaz pic.twitter.com/KUkgA0EWMa — Vikas Gupta (@lostboy54) January 12, 2020

I know her, trust her & love her. She shall take wisdom out of this situation and #SiddharthShukla will help her. we will see her smiling & fighting. That’s how she is. No one is perfect. Even she is not but ❤️ Saaf Hai #Khushi ka & standing by her is her #Piyush aka #VikasGupta pic.twitter.com/AAuTC9O216 — Vikas Gupta (@lostboy54) January 12, 2020

ALSO READ | Bigg Boss 13: Is Shehnaaz Gill's Obsession About Sidharth Shukla Real?

The promo of the upcoming episode shows Shehnaaz confessing her love for Sidharth. She asks Sidharth to respond with, 'I love you too'. This is certainly a treat for all the SidNaaz fans of the show.

ALSO READ | Bigg Boss 13: Shehnaaz Gill Receives 'Psycho Sana' Tag On Twitter After Her Breakdown

Image Courtesy: Colors TV and Vikas Gupta's Instagram

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.