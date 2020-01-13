The Debate
Bigg Boss 13: Vikas Gupta Comes Out With A Series Of Tweets In Support Of SidNaaz!

Television News

Bigg Boss 13 saw the intensity of love and possessiveness when it comes to Shehnaaz Gill. Friend and ex-contestant Vikas Gupta comes in support of Shehnaaz.

Written By Yashika Sharma | Mumbai | Updated On:
bigg boss 13

Shehnaaz Gill created a huge ruckus in the Bigg Boss 13 house on Sunday. Gill was contested against Mahira Sharma regarding which one is more jealous than the other. Every housemate said that Shehnaaz was more possessive about her friends and is easily hurt if she isn't given attention.

Vikas Gupta, ex-contestant of Bigg Boss 11, who also became a part of this season for a while, shared his thoughts about Shehnaaz's feelings for Sidharth Shukla.

Vikas Gupta supports SidNaaz:

Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill seem to have an undefined relationship. While Shehnaaz seems to be in love with Sidharth, Shukla has a soft corner for her but considers her only a friend.

Gupta, on his Twitter account, addressed how Sidharth handled the situation in the best way possible and supported Shehnaaz. Here are his tweets:

The promo of the upcoming episode shows Shehnaaz confessing her love for Sidharth. She asks Sidharth to respond with, 'I love you too'. This is certainly a treat for all the SidNaaz fans of the show. 

Image Courtesy: Colors TV and Vikas Gupta's Instagram

 

 

Published:
COMMENT
