Shilpa Shinde Has Befitting Reply For 'Bigg Boss 13' Winner Sidharth Shukla’s Fans

If someone is not happy with Sidharth Shukla winning Bigg Boss 13, it is inevitably Bigg Boss 11 winner Shilpa Shinde. Shilpa recently revealed that she was allegedly in an abusive relationship with Sidharth and also labelled his personality as 'aggressive' and 'psychotic'. She also made a bold statement that she would return her trophy if Sidharth would win the show. After Sidharth emerged as the winner of Bigg Boss 13, his fans started trolling the Bhabhi Ji Ghar Par Hain actor and also asked her to return her trophy. Now, in a recent video, Shilpa has hit back at Sidharth's fans.

Shilpa lashed out at Sidharth Shukla's fans

In the video, Shilpa can be seen lashing out at her trollers and telling them that those who want her to return her trophy are indirectly admitting that Sidharth is not a deserving winner of the show. She could also be seen reciting her signature dialogue, 'Sahi Pakde Hain' from Bhabhi Ji Ghar Par Hain. Shilpa also criticised the makers of the show for being biased and for giving the trophy to someone unworthy. However, Shilpa also warned Sidharth's fans not to meddle with her fans who are known as 'Shilpians'. She said they would regret this trolling if they continue messing with her fans. Take a look at the video.

Sidharth spoke about Shilpa's allegations recently

Shilpa's alleged accusations about Sidharth left everyone in shock. She made these revelations a few hours before the finale. Reportedly, Sidharth was also quipped on these allegations and he chose not to react on it. According to media reports, Sidharth revealed to an esteemed publication about the matter and said that he knows Shilpa well. He further added that he does not think that she is the kind of person who would make such allegations. He said that he does not have any clue about these accusations and will read about it.

