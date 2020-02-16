Bigg Boss 13: Shilpa Shinde Calls Asim Riaz Her 'true Winner'

After Sidharth Shukla was declared the winner of Bigg Boss 13, winner of Bigg Boss 11 Shilpa Shinde took to Twitter to announce her winner. According to her social media posts, it was clear she supported Asim Riaz more than Sidharth Shukla. In an interesting social media post, she called Asim the "real champ, and "true winner".

Check out the social media post:

Shilpa Shinde calls Asim Riaz her winner

Bigg Boss 13's winner Sidharth Shukla might have won many hearts, but his win at the finale has attracted much flak from the fans of the show. Joining the bandwagon, was Shilpa Shinde, who took to Twitter to reveal that she considers Asim Riaz the real winner of Bigg Boss 13. Earlier, she had also called out the makers of Bigg Boss 13 and tagged them "biased".

Here are Shilpa Shinde's tweets, supporting Asim Riaz:

#AsimDeservesTrophy

Agar jeet man me than li toh jeet ke hi rahenge asim for the win ♥ 💪@imrealasim 👍 — Shilpa Shinde..Risk Everything... Regret...Nothing (@ImShinde_Shilpa) February 15, 2020

Public sunlo thoda pure season jo physical hota hai gali deta hai maa baap nikalta hai

No woman respect

Aisa banda ek bade reality show ka winner banane ke liye puri team n channel wale biased hore hain 👎👎 not fare #BiggBoss13 — Shilpa Shinde..Risk Everything... Regret...Nothing (@ImShinde_Shilpa) February 14, 2020

Shilpa Shinde made headlines after she revealed that she was in a relationship with Sidharth Shukla in the past. As per reports, the actor was in a relationship with the actor, and according to her, Sidharth Shukla was an abusive boyfriend. Bigg Boss 13 is one of the most controversial seasons of the Bigg Boss franchise. The show was ranked number one in terms of TRPs.

