Bigg Boss 13: Shilpa Shinde Calls Asim Riaz Her 'true Winner'

Television News

Shilpa Shinde, the winner of 'Bigg Boss 11', revealed that she considers Asim Riaz to be the real winner of 'Bigg Boss 13'. Here is all you need to know.

Bigg Boss 13

After Sidharth Shukla was declared the winner of Bigg Boss 13, winner of  Bigg Boss 11 Shilpa Shinde took to Twitter to announce her winner. According to her social media posts, it was clear she supported Asim Riaz more than Sidharth Shukla. In an interesting social media post, she called Asim the "real champ, and "true winner".

Check out the social media post: 

Also Read | Bigg Boss 13: Sidharth Shukla Supported Me A Lot Throughout My Journey, Says Arti Singh

Shilpa Shinde calls Asim Riaz her winner

Bigg Boss 13's winner Sidharth Shukla might have won many hearts, but his win at the finale has attracted much flak from the fans of the show. Joining the bandwagon, was Shilpa Shinde, who took to Twitter to reveal that she considers Asim Riaz the real winner of Bigg Boss 13. Earlier, she had also called out the makers of Bigg Boss 13 and tagged them "biased". 

Here are Shilpa Shinde's tweets, supporting Asim Riaz: 

Also Read | Bigg Boss 13: Asim Riaz Declared The Runner-up Of The Show, Fans Call The Show 'biased'

Also Read | Bigg Boss 13 Finale Live Updates: Sidharth Shukla Bags The Trophy, Asim Riaz Wins Hearts

Also Read | Bigg Boss 13: Mushy Moments Of Shehnaaz Gill, Sidharth Shukla To Be Missed By SidNaaz Fans

Shilpa Shinde made headlines after she revealed that she was in a relationship with Sidharth Shukla in the past. As per reports, the actor was in a relationship with the actor, and according to her, Sidharth Shukla was an abusive boyfriend. Bigg Boss 13 is one of the most controversial seasons of the Bigg Boss franchise. The show was ranked number one in terms of TRPs.

Also Read | 'Bigg Boss 13' Contestant Asim Riaz's Memorable Moments Inside The House

(Promo Image Courtesy: Sidharth Shukla Instagram, Shilpa Shinde Twitter)

 

 

