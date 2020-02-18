Bigg Boss 13: Himanshi Khurrana Says Everyone Wanted Asim's; Calls Him The Real Winner

Bigg Boss 13's Asim Riaz might have lost the trophy of the show, but he certainly has gained an immense number of followers and fans. The day of Grand Finale saw fans tweeting and voting for Asim in large numbers. Himanshi Khurrana, Asim's love-interest, talked about Asim's family and their reaction to his loss, and also called him the ultimate winner.

ALSO READ | Bigg Boss 13 Winner Sidharth Shukla Really Wanted To Claim The Prize, Says Shehnaaz Gill

Asim Riaz deserved the trophy, says Himanshi

Himanshi, according to an article in a leading daily, spoke about Asim becoming the runner-up of Bigg Boss 13 in an interview. She talked about how everyone wanted Asim to win the show and were hoping that he does. She said that her eyes were closed when Salman Khan was announcing the name of the winner. She said they were ready to run towards Asim as soon as the name would be called. Vishal Aditya Singh, who was sitting behind Himanshi, was also hoping the same. They were a little disappointed after Sidharth Shukla's name was announced but she said it was okay.

ALSO READ | Bigg Boss 13: Paras Chhabra Opens Up On Reason Why He Decided To Walk Out With Rs 10 Lakh

Himanshi then added that the trophy does not matter as the people present there were chanting Asim's name. This means that he is the ultimate winner. Himanshi also talked about her bonding with Asim Riaz's family. She said that she was standing at the back and then even hugged Asim's mother as she was very emotional. She talked about how Asim was looking for her and then took her to introduce her to his parents. She admitted that she was feeling shy but then Asim was excited as it was the first time he was introducing a girl to his family.

ALSO READ | Bigg Boss 13 Winner Sidharth Shukla's Dedication To Get In Shape Will Inspire Everyone

Himanshi also revealed what the two lovebirds did after Asim's exit from the show. She said that they talked about many things. They discussed their relationship, Bigg Boss and their families. She said how Umar, Rashami, Asim and herself had dun together.

ALSO READ | Bigg Boss 13: Johny Lever Calls Sunil Grover's 'Bala Bala' Act 'mind Blowing'

ALSO READ | Bigg Boss 13: Himanshi Khurana Was 'too Shy’ As Asim Riaz Introduced Her To His Family

Source: Himanshi Khurrana Instagram

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.