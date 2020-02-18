Bigg Boss 13: Himanshi Khurana Was 'too Shy’ As Asim Riaz Introduced Her To His Family

Bigg Boss 13 fans are not unknown to Himanshi Khurana and Asim Riaz’s cute on-screen love affair. However, things got real when Himanshi and Asim came face to face with the latter’s family members. In an interview with news publication, Himanshi Khurana revealed that she was shy to meet the family members of Asim when he grabbed her hand and took her to meet them.

When the members came out of the house after the Bigg Boss 13 finale, Asim Riaz and Himanshi Khurana were together. However, Himanshi Khurana gave Asim some space and asked him to go ahead and meet the family. But Asim Riaz held onto her hand and took her to meet everyone. Asim introduced her to his mother and father. According to reports, the family members as well are not unaware of the situation as the couple is fairly popular. There is even a hashtag of the duo #AsiManshi, which fans created after looking at their bonding on the show.

Himanshi also added to the interview that, she wanted Asim to console his mother who seemed very emotional after meeting her son. However, Asim wanted to do things differently. While introducing Himanshi, Asim said to his mother that, 'this is the girl I wanted you to meet'. She added that she was feeling a bit shy about the situation and asked Asim to relax. He was anyways more excited than Himanshi. Furthermore, Himanshi Kurana revealed that they spoke a lot after the finale about each other and their emotions and ambitions in life ahead.

Watch the interview here

According to multiple reports in the media, Asim Riaz wishes to marry Himanshi Khurana. He even proposed to her during one of the episodes of Bigg Boss 13. Fans are shipping the couple feverously. However, it is not confirmed yet when the duo will tie the knot.

