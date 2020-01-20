Bigg Boss 13 Weekend Update: Salman Gets Into Heated Discussion With Paras

Bigg Boss 13 episode that aired on January 18 started with Salman Khan watching the video where Vishal and Madhurima have an ugly fight. After this, the Bigg Boss contestants had a visit from their friends and family. Take a look at all the highlights of the January 18 episode.

Bigg Boss 13 written update Jan 18 episode

Asim's brother Umar makes an important revelation to Asim

Asim's brother Umar visited Asim in the Bigg Boss 13 house where he tells him that Himanshi Khurana has now broken up from her fiancee. Even Salman Khan was seen telling Asim that he shouldn't have interfered with Himanshi as she was engaged and he knew it. Salman also mentioned that Himanshi's fiancee broke up with her after watching her with Asim on the show.

Paras' mom tells him to stay away from Mahira

Paras' mom came to visit him and she was seen crying after seeing her son and asked about his fingers and fracture right away. She also advised him that he shouldn't be a Godfather to everyone in the show and treat everybody how the game is played. She told Paras that he should stay away from Mahira Sharma and stop treating her like a kid. Paras was seen asking his mother whether she was saying all this because of his ex Akansha Puri, too which his mother denied.

Rashami feels lonely watching other's parents visit Bigg Boss House

While Sidharth Shukla’s mom and everybody else's relatives were seen visiting the house, Rashami was seen crying and feeling emotional as no one from her family had come to visit her. Sidharth and Shefali consoled Rashami while she was feeling emotional. Just then her niece and nephew entered the house and told Rashami and Sidharth to hug and make up.

Salman's heated discussion with Paras about Mahira and his girlfriend Akansha

Salman Khan was seen telling Paras that his relationship with Mahira looked more than friendship on television. Salman also told Paras that his girlfriend Akansha had some questions about what Paras is doing on the show and is disturbed by it. To this Paras says that he is not doing any publicity stunt in the show and that he wants to break-up with Akansha. Paras ends up blaming the show and their creatives about creating misunderstandings between him and Mahira due to his association with Akansha and shouts at Salman. To this, Salman tells him to mind his tone and talk respectfully to him as he is no star after staying in the Bigg Boss house for just 100 days.

