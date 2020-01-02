Bigg Boss 13 | Written Updates For January 01, 2020 | Nomination Special

Bigg Boss 13 is one of the most-watched and entertaining reality shows on Indian television. This celebrity season is turning out to be a blockbuster. Last night’s episode was full of drama. Read ahead to know what happened in the episode-

Also Read | Bigg Boss 13 | Written Update | December 19, 2019 | Captaincy Task Creates Ruckus

Bigg Boss 13 – January 01, 2019 written update

Last night’s episode started as Shehnaaz had a discussion with the other housemates about having lunch on time. Rashami said that ever since Shehnaaz had become the captain, there had been a lot of confusion regarding lunch and dinner which irked Mahira. Paras, Vishal and others had a discussion about the same but the situation worsened later on as they began shouting at each other. Mahira also barged in and said that everyone shouts just to get footage most of the time.

Rashami burst out at Mahira after the statement Mahira made about the footage. Paras told Shehnaaz that Mahira won’t cook anymore as Rashami had taunted her for the same. After some time, Shehnaaz informed everyone that she will be making breakfast as no one was willing to cook food. In the midst of all this, Vishal and Paras got involved in a minor tiff. Asim barged in and got into an ugly spat with Paras. Vishal and Asim accused Paras of saying that food won’t be cooked.

This irked Mahira again, who burst out at them. Shehnaaz and Madhurima got involved in a fun banter thereby leaving everyone in splits. They also pulled Vishal’s leg for fun. Siddharth and Shehnaaz’s cute banter began in front of Arti. Siddharth said that he liked Shehnaaz as a friend. On being asked whether he will go to Mohali to meet Shehnaaz, Siddharth said that she will come to Mumbai to meet him instead. Shehnaaz said that she wants someone like Siddharth to support her.

Later, Mahira brought out the issue of cooking food again in front of Shehnaaz. She said that she is happy that food had not been wasted during her captaincy. Mahira told Paras that she does not want to fight with anyone but all of them are irritating her. This led to another tiff between Vishal, Paras and Mahira. After some time, Asim also barged in between and got involved in a fight with Paras. Mahira clarified in front of Vishal that she was actually talking about Rashami. Shehnaaz came and took Siddharth Shukla away while Paras tried to pacify Mahira who broke down. Paras went and reminded Shehnaaz again that Mahira won’t cook food anymore from the next day.

Also Read | Bigg Boss 13: Rashami Pole Dances & Shakes A Leg With Sidharth As They Celebrate New Year

Next morning, housemates woke up to Jaadu Teri Nazar. Paras talked to Shehnaaz about Mahira and how she was getting taunted by others over making food. He also clarified that the other day Mahira got angry at Rashami and not her. Paras informed Shehnaaz that Rashami never wanted Mahira in the kitchen which he had noticed from the secret room. Mahira and Vishal got involved in a tiff regarding food and Paras also barged in later on. Vishal went and talked about the same with Shehnaaz.

This irked Shehnaaz who burst out at everyone regarding the kitchen duties. Siddharth went and asked her about the same. Vishal went and started cooking his own food with Madhurima. Siddharth went and tried to have a discussion with Vishal. Shehnaaz and Vishal got involved in an ugly spat regarding duties. Meanwhile, Siddharth pulled Shehnaaz’s leg in front of everyone.

Also Read | Bigg Boss 13: Rashami Desai Breaks Down Ahead Of Arhaan Khan's Elimination

Bigg Boss announced about nominations in which the housemates had to nominate any two contestants, except for Shehnaaz, by putting stamps on their faces. The nominated contestants were Vishal, Madhurima, Shefali Jariwala, Shefali Bagga, and Mahira. Shehnaaz nominated Rashami Desai through the special power given by Bigg Boss and asked Rashami not to say anything against Siddharth Shukla from here on. Later, Asim had a discussion with Shefali Bagga, Vishal and Madhurima regarding Shefali Jariwala. He instigated them to question Jariwala about the statements that she had made. Shefali Bagga burst out at Jariwala about the same but Jariwala cleverly ignored her. Asim, Rashami and Shefali Bagga had a discussion about the same later on. Meanwhile, Madhurima and Shefali Jariwala got involved in an ugly spat.

Also Read | Bigg Boss 13: Somvaar Ka Vaar Episode Has Showed The Contestants Their Real Friends

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.