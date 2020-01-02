Bigg Boss 13: Sidharth Shukla Indulges In A Special Dance With Best Friend Jasmin Bhasin

The previous episode of Bigg Boss 13 saw the housemates get into their jolly shoes and bid goodbye 2019. In a rare sight, the contestants were not fighting with each other. Almost everyone inside the house was in a celebratory mood and they had a few visitors as well.

Sidharth Shukla gets cozy with best friend

The previous New Year special episode of Bigg Boss 13 was attended by various TV celebrities like Pearl V Puri, Ishita Dutta, Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia, Avinesh Rekhi, Namish Taneja, Meera Deosthale, Mahima Makwana, Akshit Sukhija, Vijayendra Kumeria, and Jasmin Bhasin. While everyone was excited about the visitors, Sidharth Shukla, in particular, was overly elated. This can be attributed to his former co-star and best friend Jasmin Bhasin.

As soon as she entered, Sidharth Shukla started yelling out her name. Bigg Boss ordered the music to get started and everyone wore their best dancing shoes as they broke out in a fit of their best dance moves. Everyone was dancing together while Sidharth Shukla and Jasmin Bhasin were having their own party in a corner.

The audience got an idea of Sidharth’s romantic side when he was dancing with Bhasin. He was totally in the mood for a party and even got close to Jasmin Bhasin. Sidharth Shukla was humming the lyrics of the song as he danced along with Bhasin. Jasmin Bhasin has always been supportive of her friend, Sidharth Shukla inside and outside the house.

The guests arrived at the Bigg Boss house with a special task. At the end of the party, Bigg Boss announced that Shehnaz Gill's team, which included Sidharth Shukla, Paras Chhabra, Shefali Jariwala and Mahira Sharma won the New Year’s task. They had the maximum number of guests attending their party.

