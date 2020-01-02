Bigg Boss 13: Vishal And Shefali Team Up Against Sidharth Shukla, Bring Shehnaz Into Tears

Vishal Aditya Singh and Shefali Bagga will try to shade the relationship between Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaz Gill in the next episode of Bigg Boss 13. Shehnaz Gill is the captain of the house and Vishal and Shefali took this as an opportunity to turn people against her. They tried to infer from Sidharth’s previous week’s activities that he does not pay any attention or value to Shehnaz and he is only biased towards Mahira Sharma.

Shehnaz Gill and Shefali Bagga are onscreen friends and they share good connections in the Bigg Boss 13 house. In the January 2 episode, it will be found out exactly what the details of the conversation are. The preview is evident that the conversation was enough to make Shehnaz Gill cry. Furthermore, the episode will witness nominations and weekend specials. On the other hand, Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaz Gill have shared a good bond until now. It will be interesting to see if the game played by Vishal and Shefali work on Shehnaz in the next episode!

Sidharth and Shehnaz have shared a good bond so far!

Bigg Boss 13 airs on Colors TV from Monday to Friday at 10:30 pm and Saturday to Sunday at 9 pm. The popular reality show premiered on Colors TV on September 29, 2019. Superstar Salman Khan is hosting the season for the tenth time. You can also watch the highlights and live episodes on the Voot OTT platform.

