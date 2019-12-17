Bigg Boss 13: Sidharth Shukla And Asim Riaz Blame Shefali Jariwala For Their Fall-out

Bigg Boss 13 recently saw the re-entry of contestant Sidharth Shukla inside the house. Before his entry, contestants Shehnaaz Gill and Asim Riaz said that they are missing him and that he might enter the house today. Shukla soon entered the house through the confession room. Bigg Boss called his close friend Shehnaaz to the confession room and asked her to take him inside the house with her. She was visibly overjoyed after meeting Sidharth and went on to hug him. Thereafter, Sidharth went inside the house and everyone greeted him. Later on, Asim and Sidharth could be seen having some discussions over the things which took place in his absence.

Also Read: Bigg Boss 13 | Written Update | December 16, 2019 | Siddharth Shukla Is Back In The Game

Sidharth agrees with Asim that Shefali Jariwala is responsible for their friendship falling apart

Asim tells Sidharth that his absence was greatly felt inside the house when he was away while nobody felt Paras' absence in the house. Asim also told Sidharth about all the revelations Paras made after he came back inside the house. Shehnaaz who was listening to their conversation also added that Kamya Punjabi who entered as a guest inside the house told Asim that he only had one true friend in the house, referring to Sidharth and that he has lost him now. Asim also told Sidharth that Kamya further accused Shefali Jariwala of breaking the friendship of Sidharth and Asim very intelligently. Sidharth went on to agree with this and also added that he had been trying to tell this to Asim for a very long time now.

Also Read: Bigg Boss 13: Sidharth Shukla Warns Shehnaaz Gill About Rashami Desai

Vikas nominated Asim for evictions

However, Paras and Mahira could be seen looking disappointed with Sidharth and Asim's ongoing conversation. Arhaan Khan and Sidharth also hugged each other out and cleared their differences. The latest episode also saw the nominations where the housemates had to break bottles on the contestants' head whom they wished to nominate. Bigg Boss also gave a special power to Vikas to directly nominate one housemate. He took Asim’s name stating the reason that he tore apart Mahira’s letter. The nominated contestants for this week are Siddharth, Arti, Shefali Bagga, Arhaan, Madhurima, Vishal and Asim.

Also Read: Bigg Boss 13: Former Girlfriend Says Arhaan Khan Didn’t Return Her Money And Lied

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.