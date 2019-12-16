Bigg Boss 13 has been one of the most talked-about seasons among fans. The reality series has seen a bunch of drama throughout the run of the show. Recently it was rumoured that the Arhaan Khan was to marry Rashami Desai on Bigg Boss. However, due to certain complications, this event will not go through.

Bigg Boss 13: Former girlfriend says Arhaan Khan didn’t return her money and lied about his marriage

Also Read | Bigg Boss 13 : Hindustani Bhau Says Asim Riaz's Love For Himanshi Is 'one Sided'

A news portal mentioned that Arhaan Khan's ex-girlfriend Amrita Dhanoa revealed that she had met Arhaan in 2006 through a mutual friend. She said that they both had an instant attraction for each other and after roughly six to seven days Arhaan moved in with her with his luggage. He told Amrita that he had some problems with the house and asked her to support him financially. Amrita then suggested that they move in together and start a live-in relationship until his issues are resolved.

Also Read | Bigg Boss 13: Rashami Desai To End Her Relationship With Arhaan Khan Over His Statements?

Amrita continued by saying this went on for five years and they changed three-flats and soon she got tired of him, as he wasn't repaying or helping her financially. She said that he often used to idle at home while she did all the work from paying the rent to managing supplies while he never earned a single penny. She later added that Arhaan vanished for a year and that’s when their relationships began facing problems. He told her that he was working with his dads’ business and would soon aid her financially. She added, that one-day Arhaan told her that he is married and later denied it by saying he is joking.

Also Read | Bigg Boss 13: Asim Riaz And Vikas Gupta Have A Massive Showdown For This Reason

Recently Salman Khan exposed Arhaan’s truth to Rashami on Bigg Boss, to this Amrita said that she was unaware of the revelations that were made. It was after the episode that she realised that Arhaan wasn’t joking and was indeed married with a kid. She said that she assumes he got married in 2011. Amrita said that Arhaan is the type of person who would use a girl as a ladder for his career and for money. She added saying, before entering the Bigg Boss house Arhaan was in touch with her and took five lakhs from her in hard cash.

Also Read | Bigg Boss 13: Shefali Jariwala's Husband Parag Celebrates Her Birthday In The Sweetest Way

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.