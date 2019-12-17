Bigg Boss 13 | Written Update | December 16, 2019 | Siddharth Shukla Is Back In The Game

Bigg Boss 13 is one of the most-watched and entertaining reality shows on Indian television. This celebrity season is turning out to be a blockbuster. Last night’s episode was full of drama. Read ahead to know what happened in the episode-

Bigg Boss 13 – December 16, 2019 written update

Last night’s episode began as Arti and Paras had a discussion about Vikas Gupta and Shehnaaz Gill. In fact, Paras also said that Siddharth Shukla sometimes does not have logic, to which Shefali Bagga and Arti disagreed. Meanwhile, Arhaan and Rashami tried to clear things out about whatever had happened in the past few days. Arhaan said that it was not his intention of showing himself superior or defaming Rashami in front of others. Vikas Gupta tried to make Arhaan understand where he went wrong. He also apologized to Rashami.

Rashami said that she does not want to get into complications again. She told him to be in the game inside the house. They also spoke about the fact which was told to her during the weekend episode, that Arhaan’s family had been staying at Rashami’s house. Rashami broke down and spoke her heart out in front of Arhaan and Vikas Gupta. She said that she did not want to lose Arhaan as a friend. Asim and Shefali Jariwala had a discussion about certain housemates and their game. On the other hand, Rashami and Vikas had a discussion in the kitchen. Mahira got irked at the irregularities in the kitchen with relation to time. She also said that she did not want anyone in the kitchen when it is her turn to make dinner.

Next morning, housemates woke up to the energetic song, ‘DJ Wale Babu.’ Paras, Mahira, Vishal and Asim got involved in a fun conversation regarding relationships and friendships. Asim indirectly taunted Vikas Gupta over using an aloe vera razor which offended him. Vikas tried to clear things out with Asim and asked him to be nicer. Meanwhile, Vishal mimicked Vikas Gupta in front of Shehnaaz and Paras. On the other hand, Arti and Rashami told Vikas that he could punish them, being the captain of the house. Later on, Vishal and Arti were found sleeping. Vikas asked Vishal to clean up the spilt tea on the microwave. Arti was also asked to clean up the bathroom. However, she denied doing so because she had already had a bath. Vishal said that he will do it for her. Arti broke down and Vikas tried to pacify her. She also got into a fight with Rashami.

Shehnaaz and Asim said that they are missing Siddharth Shukla. Shukla entered the house through the confession room. Bigg Boss then called Shehnaaz to the confession room and asked her to take him inside the house with her. She got ecstatic after meeting Siddharth and hugged him. She then went inside and acted in front of the housemates that Siddharth won’t be coming back. Thereafter, she called Siddharth back inside and everyone greeted him. Later on, Asim informed Siddharth that an absence was felt when he left the house. Meanwhile, Vikas and Shefali Jariwala had a discussion about the same.

Arhaan and Siddharth hugged each other out and cleared their differences. Shehnaaz, Mahira and Paras have a discussion about Siddharth and how Asim, Arti and others are talking to him. Later on, Asim spoke about Siddharth to Arhaan, Rashami and Shefali Jariwala. Next, it was time for the nominations where the housemates had to break bottles on the housemate they want to nominate. Bigg Boss gave a special power to Vikas to directly nominate one housemate. He took Asim’s name saying that he tore apart Mahira’s letter. Bigg Boss announced that Siddharth, Arti, Shefali Bagga, Arhaan, Madhurima, Vishal and Asim had been nominated.

Later, Shehnaaz tried to clear things out with Shefali Bagga. Shehnaaz advised the same to Madhurima but she got irked. Vishal and Madhurima had a discussion about the same. Arhaan said that people got irked when they got to know that he is playing for Rashami. Siddharth and Shehnaaz had a discussion about whatever happened when he was not in the house. He also told her that Rashami and others had made a fool out of her. Madhurima and Vishal hugged each other while the others cheer them up. Meanwhile, Rashami, Arhaan and Asim had a discussion about the same. Madhurima asked Siddharth what he saw from the secret room. He taunted her by saying that she did nothing other than sleeping and washing utensils, due to which, Madhurima and Mahira got into an ugly spat. Madhurima told Vikas that she did not want to do Mahira’s work. Later on, Siddharth pulled Shefali Bagga and Arhaan’s legs by saying that she has created a problem between Rashami and Arhaan. Then, Vishal and Madhurima had a discussion with each other. Bigg Boss reminded the two to not whisper inside the house. Siddharth asked them to keep quiet as the others were not able to sleep because of them. Stay tuned.

