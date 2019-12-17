Bigg Boss 13: Sidharth Shukla Warns Shehnaaz Gill About Rashami Desai

Bigg Boss 13 saw the return of contestant Sidharth Shukla who had to leave the house as he was suffering from typhoid. The housemates, especially Shehnaaz Gill, looked visibly happy with his re-entry inside the house. The latest episode saw Shehnaaz Gill being called inside the confession room where she is surprised to see Sidharth. She also confessed to Bigg Boss that she missed Sidharth and escorted him inside the house. Shehnaaz tells Sidharth that everyone including his friend turned foe Asim Riaz missed him. The housemates also revealed that Asim also dedicated a song for him. Sidharth and Asim hug each other out. But it seems like Sidharth was unhappy with some actions of his close friend Shehnaaz which he witnessed from the secret room.

Sidharth tells Shehnaaz not to trust Rashami

During the episode, Sidharth can be seen telling Shehnaaz that she is very innocent and that anyone can manipulate as well as fool her. He also revealed that he was unhappy that she began to trust Rashami Desai while he was away from the house. He warns her not to trust Rashami Desai when it comes to the game. Sidharth also tells Shehnaaz that Rashami and the others will be very sweet to her on the face but they do not wish any good for her. He said that she will just be used by them to move ahead in the race.

Vikas nominated Asim for the eviction

The latest episode also saw the nomination process taking place inside the house. All the contestants had to break the glass bottle on the head of the housemate, they wish to nominate. The nominations saw Arhaan Khan nominating Paras Chhabra and he gives the reason that since Paras is a strong competitor and that he tends to scare him. Paras then answers to this saying that he is right to be scared. Shehnaaz Gill goes on to nominate Aarti Singh by giving the reason that she tends to sugarcoat things inside the house. But the shocking nomination was that of captain Vikas Gupta who nominated Asim Riaz by giving the reason that he should be more attentive towards the emotions of the housemates.

