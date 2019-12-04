Bigg Boss 13: ‘Sidharth Shukla And I Will Be A Disaster’, Says Devoleena Bhattacharjee

Devoleena Bhattacharjee was one of the most popular contestants on Bigg Boss 13. But unfortunately, she had to exit the show owing to her back injury. Reportedly, she has been advised to be on bed rest because of her medical condition and exited the show last weekend. However, she revealed in a recent interview with an online portal that she will make a comeback on the show soon after her recovery. Before her exit, the viewers could see some adorable banter between her and housemate Sidharth Shukla inside the house. They both started off as enemies but soon became good friends in the last episodes.

Devoleena thinks that she and Sidharth Shukla will be a disaster together

Devoleena revealed in an interview with a publication about her rapport with Sidharth as fans also loved their chemistry with each other. She spoke about Sidharth saying that he is badtameez and arrogant but deep down he is a good guy at heart. She further said that the romance angle between them was just a joke. Devoleena also spoke about the fact that her mother thinks that she and Sidharth will make a good pair. She said that her mother thinks so because she has not met Sidharth in real life till now. Devoleena then made an interesting revelation and said that she and Sidharth will be a disaster if they ever came together.

Devoleena thinks Shenaaz Gill is fake

The Saath Nibhana Saathiya actor also spoke about her return on the show. She called her exit a thing which was already destined. She also revealed that host Salman Khan also told her that she should return to the show after her recovery as this is the most exciting seasons of Bigg Boss till date. She confirmed that she will bounce back as soon as she is recovered. Devoleena called Rashami Desai to be her true friend in the house. However, she called Shehnaaz Gill a fake person. She also said that she would not have survived so far inside the house without the support of Rashami. She said that Shenaaz is one housemate who is fake and cannot be trusted. She also said that contestants like Shehnaaz, Mahira Sharma and Arti Singh are the only people inside the house who fight to get attention.

