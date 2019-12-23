Bigg Boss 13: Sidharth Shukla Accuses Rashami Of Spreading False News Against Him In Media

Bigg Boss 13 saw a nasty fight between Sidharth Shukla and Rashami Desai in the latest episodes. However, after their fight, Sidharth could also be seen revealing to Paras Chhabra that Rashami had spread false rumours against him when they were working together in the show, Dil Se Dil Tak. Sidharth also told Paras that Rashami used to talk to him initially inside the house and that they were slowly trying to become friends. But soon things changed again between them after Arhaan Khan entered the house and Asim Riaz went in her group. He also revealed that earlier, she also used to sugarcoat her real personality but now everyone can see her real side.

Rashami spread false rumours about Sidharth while they were working together

Mahira Sharma also joined the ongoing conversation. Sidharth went on to say that he never challenged anybody. He also added that Rashami also spread some false rumours about him to the media when they were working together in the show Dil Se Dil Tak. He said that nobody could believe what she made the media write about him and that all the blame was going on him instead of her. He said that Rashami spread many false rumours about him. Sidharth also said that the production people used to read such stories and ask him when did they take place as they knew he could not do such things.

Sidharth had soon quit the show because of creative differences

He further said that still he never released any kind of statement and did not try to prove anything to anybody. For those who are unaware, Sidharth had chosen to quit the show. There were alleged rumours of Sidharth and Rashami not getting along well with each other on the sets of the show and the actor reportedly left the show owing to creative differences. The latest episodes saw an extremely heated altercation between the two where Rashami also went on to throw tea on Sidharth.

