Bigg Boss 13: Sidharth Shukla And Rashami Desai’s Fans Celebrate The Latter’s Birthday

Bigg Boss 13 has been topping the popularity charts for many reasons. One of the reasons is definitely the bitter-sweet relationship of housemates Sidharth Shukla and Rashami Desai. Right since the inception of the show, Sidharth and Rashami have had a rollercoaster ride of a journey as they sometimes embroiled with each other in nasty fights and were seen taking sarcastic jibes at each other. Regardless of this, the two have also showcased their caring side for each other. It seems that the feeling is mutual for their respective fans too.

Sidharth and Rashami’s fans celebrated Rashami’s birthday together

Recently, after rumours of a mall task started surfacing, innumerable fans collected at a mall wherein contestants Sidharth Shukla, Rashami Desai and Asim Riaz were expected to meet their fans. A video from the mall has started making rounds on the social media which shows Sidharth Shukla’s fans along with Rashami Desai’s fans celebrating Rashami’s birthday.

The video has a fan telling that Rashami and Sidharth’s fans will cut the cake together and celebrate the Uttaran actor’s birthday in advance on February 13, 2020. This gesture of the fans of the former Dil Se Dil Tak stars has received a lot of appreciation.

Rashami and Sidharth hint at future collaboration

Recently, Sidharth and Rashami were also asked whether they will be collaborating for a new show again after their stint in Bigg Boss. This question was raised in the press conference which was arranged by the makers of the show. One of the journalists asked them if they would work with each other again if they are offered a new project.

Rashami said that it would depend on the show and the plotline. She also took a hilarious dig at her character Shorvori from Dil Se Dil Tak and said that this time, she would not like to play a 'barren woman' on-screen. When Sidharth was asked the same question, he gave a similar response and said that they would certainly come together if the story is good and if the producers give them an opportunity.

